Town looks for public parking

MORIAH |There could be more public parking in downtown Port Henry soon.

Mountain Lakes Services has notified the Moriah Town Council it wants a shared services arrangement for downtown parking.

The agency for the developmentally disabled would buy vacant land for sale west of the Port Henry Post Office on Broad Street. Town owns a small adjacent parking lot.

“The town would be responsible for paving (the lot) and it would be used for Mountain Lake’ parking and open to the general public seven days a week,” Mountain Lakes Executive Director Martin Nephew wrote to the town.

Mountain Lakes Services has offices on Main Street and St. Patrick’s Place in Port Henry. Many downtown parking spaces, including most of the spaces on Church Street next to the Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church are filled daily with employees’ vehicles.

Officials seemed receptive to the proposal at the recent Town Council meeting.

“I believe it would resolve a lot of the parking issues we have in the village,” Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said. “I fully support this. I feel it’s a good solution to a continued problem.”

He said he’ll start a dialog with Nephew and report back to the board.

Scozzafava also said there are few handicap spaces on Main Street. A check showed seven handicap spaces, two near Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church and other spaces next to Glens Falls National Bank branch, the former chiropractic office and the King George Restaurant, both on Broad Street, Sherman Free Library, and the Lee House, a senior citizen facility.

Evelyn Celotti complained by letter that two spaces in front of her liquor store on Main Street had one hour parking signs and she wanted it changed to 15 minutes. The board voted 4-0 to do so and redo the signs.

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The truck route signage at Broad, College and Grove streets in Port Henry hamlet will be removed.

The Town Council authorized the Town Highway Department to remove truck route signage at Broad, College and Grove streets in Port Henry hamlet. The action will effectively end Port Henry’s unusual truck route through residential neighborhoods that was established in the 1970s.

“This is the one we’ve had a lot of controversy over,” Scozzafava said. “The truckers will decide what way they want to go.”

The vote was 4-0, with Councilor Timothy Garrison absent, to take down the signs.

The truck detour was established after a dump truck lost its brakes on Broad Street hill and crashed into a downtown store, resulting in fatalities.