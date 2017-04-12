Town may regulate solar installs

× Expand The Town of Ticonderoga is considering a six-month moratorium on installation of solar panels while it considers amending its zoning law to regulate the panels.

TICONDEROGA – The Town of Ticonderoga is considering a six-month moratorium on installation of solar panels while it considers amending its zoning law to regulate the panels.

The town has received complaints from neighbors of people who have put in solar installations, including one on Grace Avenue.

“I fielded numerous complaints from several outraged residents,” Councilor Wayne Taylor said at a recent Town Council public hearing on the moratorium. “Our zoning doesn’t speak to it per se. I feel it’s wrong for the town to stand by and let it happen.”

Grinnell said the solar installation in question doesn’t meet the setback restriction in the town zoning law.

He said he’d like to install solar panels of his own, but the moratorium would prevent that.

They should start with the hamlet, developer James Major said.

“There are lot of things you can do to take away the unattractiveness of the hamlet pretty quickly,” Major said. “You don’t need six months. Someone could put every zoning law from here to China in front of them and start picking out what seems appropriate (to regulate solar panels).”

Former town supervisor William Grinnell said they should have several alternate regulations prepared on the issue.

“It’s not going to the drafting of it, it’s going to be the acceptance of it,” Grinnell said. “

Town Attorney Matthew Fuller said there is no town hamlet designation, because hamlet is an Adirondack Park Agency description.

“We have no hamlet zone, so we couldn’t have a moratorium to apply to that,” he said. “You would be on shaky ground if you just said the hamlet ”

Fuller said he will submit a draft solar regulation to the board for consideration.

No action was taken on the moratorium after the public hearing, but it will be discussed at the next Town Council meeting.