Town needs new sewage plant

Discussing the Town of Crown Point's wastewater disposal woes are, from left: engineer Greg Swarte, planner Anna Reynolds, Councilwoman Tara Peters, Town Clerk Linda Woods, and Supervisor Charles Harrington (at podium).

CROWN POINT | The Crown Point Town Council has voted to issue serial bonds for an $4.8 million wastewater treatment plant and collection system.

The town is under a consent order from the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to upgrade or replace its aging sewage plant, and the new facility will be built on a parcel the town is acquiring behind the town hall at Monitor Bay.

The town held a recent public hearing to explain the need for the plant.

“Our first objective is short-term financing,” said Crown Point Town Supervisor Charles Harrington. “Our initial needs are $178,000. Champlain National Bank is the financial institution for the project.”

The project will be paid by zero-interest loans from the state Environmental Facilities Corporation and grants from the DEC.

The DEC cited them for the town wastewater plant’s inability to function at current standards, he said.

“The system overflows during heavy rain events,” he said. “Parts are no longer manufactured by companies (for the equipment) and must be hand-made.”

Town officials must consider the future, Harrington said.

“The users would be served by a new, modern treatment plant with a life of 50 years,” he said.

Engineer Greg Swarte of AES Northeast engineering of Plattsburgh said the town is under notice from the state to add disinfectant to the process, and building a new facility is the best way to do it.

“It will eliminate the problems with the other plant,” he said. “The project has to start construction next year (to meet DEC deadlines).”

He said they’ll go to bid in spring 2019, and build over two years.

“That would meet the goals of the DEC,” Swarte said.

Essex County Community Resources Director Anna Reynolds said they’ve been working on a solution since 2013.

“You can get about a 20 percent grant; 80 percent would be the loan portion,” she said.

Harrington said it will take 12 years to pay off the loans of about $3.2 million.

“They (DEC) have put us under an order,” he said. “They will fine us up to $375 a day (if the plant isn’t built).”

The town already has a $4,000 DEC fine, he said, with four years to pay it off.

Town Councilman Ivan Macey said they have to move forward.

“I think we’re in good hands,” he concluded.