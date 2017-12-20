Town nets $227,000 from campers

× At the December Moriah Town Council session, outgoing Town Councilman Tim Garrison was presented with an appreciation award for his eight years of service. Garrison, standing with his son, Caden, did not seek re-election. His seat will be taken by councilman-elect Matt Brassard in January. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH | The Town of Moriah netted $227,809 from its two public campgrounds this year.

The Moriah Town Council released financial figures from the two campgrounds at its recent meeting.

Bulwagga Bay and Champ RV Park campgrounds on Lake Champlain will also be the subject of a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. in the Moriah Town Courthouse to set 2018 seasonal site fees.

Councilman Paul Salerno said Bulwagga Bay brought in $294,940 this year and netted $143,223, while Champ RV Park had gross receipts of $129,765 and a profit of $84,586.

Champ RV Park had belonged to the Village of Port Henry, which dissolved on March 31 and its properties and duties were turned over to the town.

Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava was authorized to sign the Teamsters Union local agreement for 2018 for town employees.

Workers who are union members will receive 3 percent wage increases in the new contract.

Among changes, the working building and grounds supervisor and police officer-in-charge will no longer be union members. The police supervisory salary was set at $55,000 a year.

Scozzafava, Salerno and Councilman Tim Garrison voted for the contract, with council members Luci Carpenter and Thomas Anderson absent.

Scozzafava was also authorized to sign a contract with Crane Associates of Burlington, Vt. for phase II of the waterfront development study for the town, which will be done using a $75,000 state grant.

It was the last meeting for Garrison, who did not seek re-election. He was given a recognition award by the town for his service to the community.

“For eight years, it’s been a fun ride,” he said. “We managed to get a lot done in that eight years. It was educational.”

He said he worked on a lot of improvement projects for the town, some still in progress.

“We’re going to miss you, Tim,” Scozzafava said. “I won’t have anybody to fight with.”

Councilman-elect Matt Brassard, who will take Garrison’s seat on Jan. 1, attended the meeting.