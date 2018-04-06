Town of Bolton widely affected by storm

Photo courtesy of Maelick via Creative Commons
Winds up to 60 miles per hour were responsible for downed power lines and poles in the Adirondacks, ranging from Lake George to Ticonderoga and beyond. Nearly the entire Town of Bolton lost electrical power from the storm. Many highway department crews spent the night clearing trees and limbs from roadways.
BOLTON | When contacted on Thursday to ask about damage from high winds, April 4 and 5, Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said things were under control in Horicon, but Bolton Landing was without power.
A check of the National Grid website indicated 98 percent of the town’s 2,797 customers were affected by power outages.
Calls to the Bolton Town Hall and Highway Department were not answered Thursday afternoon, when the National Grid website described the estimated time of restoration as, “Assessing Condition.”
The high winds wrought havoc for local highway departments, which were out during the night clearing roadways.
Chester Superintendent of Highways Jason Monroe, who was reached while on vacation in Georgia, said the Highway Department was out all night working to clear roads.
Monroe had been in touch with Deputy Superintendent Mike Peet, and said the first call of downed trees came at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
In Chestertown, only 241 of National Grid’s nearly 3,000 customers lost power affected; one of them being the Chester Town Hall.
Monroe said he wasn’t aware of what areas lost power, or how many needed to be restored, but he knew the roads were cleared.
“We won’t get the cleaning up done this week, but the roadways are all open,” Monroe said.
Chestertown Supervisor Craig Leggett was also out of town until April 6. Simpson said he had just returned from the Carolinas, cutting his trip short after temperatures dropped from the low 80s into the mid 40s.
Horicon Highway Department Foreman Jack Baker, also reached Thursday afternoon, said there were a few large trees down in Horicon, but the roads were mostly reopened.
Horicon had a little over one-third of its 2,000 National Grid customers who lost power.
Kevin Lipton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albany, said there was a high wind warning issued on Tuesday before the low pressure system hit the area.
“There is still some residual gusty wind, today (April 5),” Lipton said. “It’s still gusting 40 to 45 mph, but not to the magnitude it was yesterday, and it will be trending down this even and tonight.”
Lipton said the North Country area experienced wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph, with the heaviest winds coming between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday.
Asked why the area experienced heavy winds along with the cold temperatures, he said, “There were just some strong winds wrapped around that storm system.”
The storm affected about 36,000 of National Grid’s 1.6 million customers in the eastern New York area. According to National Grid spokesman Nate Stone there were still about 20,000 customers still without power at around 2 p.m., Thursday.
“What we are seeing is there is a lot of damage from wind knocking down both poles and lines,” Stone said.
Stone expected restoration crews to be Working through Thursday night into Friday.
To see how your area is affected and estimated time of restoration, go to nationalgridus.com/upstate-ny-business/storms-outages/outage-map, which can be accessed through a phone.