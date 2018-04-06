Town of Bolton widely affected by storm

× Expand Photo courtesy of Maelick via Creative Commons Winds up to 60 miles per hour were responsible for downed power lines and poles in the Adirondacks, ranging from Lake George to Ticonderoga and beyond. Nearly the entire Town of Bolton lost electrical power from the storm. Many highway department crews spent the night clearing trees and limbs from roadways.

BOLTON | When contacted on Thursday to ask about damage from high winds, April 4 and 5, Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said things were under control in Horicon, but Bolton Landing was without power.

A check of the National Grid website indicated 98 percent of the town’s 2,797 customers were affected by power outages.

Calls to the Bolton Town Hall and Highway Department were not answered Thursday afternoon, when the National Grid website described the estimated time of restoration as, “Assessing Condition.”

The high winds wrought havoc for local highway departments, which were out during the night clearing roadways.

Chester Superintendent of Highways Jason Monroe, who was reached while on vacation in Georgia, said the Highway Department was out all night working to clear roads.

Monroe had been in touch with Deputy Superintendent Mike Peet, and said the first call of downed trees came at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

In Chestertown, only 241 of National Grid’s nearly 3,000 customers lost power affected; one of them being the Chester Town Hall.

Monroe said he wasn’t aware of what areas lost power, or how many needed to be restored, but he knew the roads were cleared.

“We won’t get the cleaning up done this week, but the roadways are all open,” Monroe said.

Chestertown Supervisor Craig Leggett was also out of town until April 6. Simpson said he had just returned from the Carolinas, cutting his trip short after temperatures dropped from the low 80s into the mid 40s.

Horicon Highway Department Foreman Jack Baker, also reached Thursday afternoon, said there were a few large trees down in Horicon, but the roads were mostly reopened.

Horicon had a little over one-third of its 2,000 National Grid customers who lost power.

Kevin Lipton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albany, said there was a high wind warning issued on Tuesday before the low pressure system hit the area.

“There is still some residual gusty wind, today (April 5),” Lipton said. “It’s still gusting 40 to 45 mph, but not to the magnitude it was yesterday, and it will be trending down this even and tonight.”