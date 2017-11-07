Town of Champlain on track to stay under the cap

CHAMPLAIN | The Town of Champlain will hold a hearing on their tentative budget on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

Union negotiations have yet to be finalized, according to Secretary to the Supervisor Jane West, so the town’s 2018 fiscal plan is subject to change before it’s adopted.

But it seems that the town will be under the state tax cap, she said.

The preliminary budget shows a tax rate increase of 1.8 percent, from $2.23 per $1,000 in assessed value to $2.27, not including special districts.

Town of Champlain Budget Breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value

The proposed tax rate for 2018 is $2.27, not including special districts. The 2017 tax rate is $2.23, an increase of 1.8 percent. For residents with a $100,000 home, this amounts to a $4 increase.

Over/under tax cap?

It seems that the town will be under the state tax cap, according to Secretary to the Supervisor Jane West, but as the numbers are preliminary it is unclear.

Total appropriations:

$2,488,741

Total tax levy:

$843,113, or 33.8 percent of appropriations.

Total fund balance usage:

$350,000

Public hearing:

Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.