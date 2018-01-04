Town of Dannemora faulted in audit

DANNEMORA | The Town of Dannemora has been knocked in an audit by the state Comptroller’s Office for improper accounting.

The report revealed the town failed to maintain a part-town general fund, a measure required for towns containing villages in New York state.

While a part-town highway fund had been set up, a part-town general fund had not.

As such, some $148,278 in general fund part-town appropriations were improperly allocated to the townwide general fund over a two-year span, including funds related to building inspections, code enforcement, the registrar of vital statistics, recreation and the town’s annual contribution to the Dannemora Free Library.

The state said this resulted in the town unnecessarily taxing residents residing within the Village of Dannemora.

While doing so lowered the tax rate for those living outside village limits, residents living within the village did not receive that same benefit.

“These actions also caused an inequitable tax burden on village residents and the misstatement of the operations of those funds,” the report said.

The state’s top fiscal watchdog advised the town board to consult with its legal counsel to determine what remedies are available to address the taxpayer inequities.

Budgeted appropriations for 2017 totaled approximately $2 million. The audit covered the period from Jan. 1, 2016 through July 31, 2017.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Town officials indicated they were unaware of the requirements allocating part-town activities, the audit determined.

The report, released on Dec. 29, also recommended the town supervisor establish a part-town general fund and use it to account for the aforementioned part-town general activities.

The town board was directed to “review statutory requirements relating to the allocation of part-town activities and ensure they are allocated in the proper fund in accordance with these requirements.”

Town officials said they intended on creating a corrective action plan.

“We found that the audit process was longer than we anticipated,” wrote Supervisor William Chase in a formal response to the report dated Dec. 21. “However, the professionalism shown by your staff eased the burden.”

The written corrective action plan must be submitted to the comptroller’s office within 90 days.

“We encourage the board to make the (corrective action plan) available for public review in the town clerk’s office,” the report said.