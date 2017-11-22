Town of Indian Lake budget below cap

INDIAN LAKE | A last-minute decision to increase fund balance usage for the highway department at a budget hearing last week saw the Town of Indian Lake’s 2018 preliminary budget come in under the cap.

Total appropriations are $3,704,684, just $2,383 below the cap.

The Indian Lake Town Board unanimously adopted the budget on Nov. 13.

Excluding special districts and the ambulance service, the adopted budget results in a decrease in the rate per $1,000 of assessed valuation vs. 2017 from $4.322 to 4.258.

The resultant tax implications for a property assessed at $250,000, excluding special districts, is a decrease of $15.94.

Regarding special districts, the same $250,000 property in Indian Lake Water District No. 1 would see a decrease of $49.37 vs. that paid in 2017.

The same property in Water District No. 2 would see an increase of $85.89 vs. 2017.

The ambulance budget increased by 9.54 percent, resulting in an increase of $16.18 vs. 2017 in taxes for the property assessed at $250.000.

“The most important thing is to arrive at a fair budget that truly serves the best interest of our community,” said Indian Lake Supervisor Brian Wells. “I believe that we have accomplished that.”