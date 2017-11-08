Town of Jay tentative budget makes no change to town tax rate

JAY | With the 2018 budget still in the works, the projected spending plan is looking at a total tax levy of $1,964,199.03, according to Jay Supervisor Archie Depo.

The tax-levy cap allocation was set at 1.19 percent.

“I believe we are going to make the tax cap, we are still working on our budget,” Depot advised last week.

The tentative general budget is $2,696,004.03, leaving the projected tax rate unchanged from last year. The current tax rate is $2.48 per $1,000 of real property value.

A $100,000 home then would receive a general tax bill of $248.

Pay increases for Town of Jay employees is included for 2018 at 2 percent, Depo said.

“We have no large purchases planned for next year. We do have a water grant award for $1.9 million for the Au Sable Forks Water District. That project will begin in 2018 to put in a new water-control building and new wells.”

Some of the work is left over from damage done during Tropical Storm Irene.

The Town of Jay Budget Hearing is set for Nov 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center at 11 School Lane in Au Sable Forks.

Jay budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

The projected rate is $2.48, unchanged from last year.

Over/under tax cap?

N/A

Total appropriations:

$2,696.004

Total tax levy:

$1,964,199.03

Total fund balance usage:

$90,000

Public hearing:

Nov 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center at 11 School Lane in Au Sable Forks.