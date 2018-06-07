Town of Lake George hires new comptroller

LAKE GEORGE | The Town of Lake George has a new chief financial officer — its third in less than two years.

The town board voted to hire Jennifer Farrell to serve as comptroller at an annual salary of $45,000 plus benefits.

Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said that the town had a variety of candidates for the position and all were experienced and able, but Farrell was the most qualified.

Farrell replaces Rachel Jacobs, who was in the post about nine months, but resigned to take on a similar position in Auburn in Cayuga County for about twice the salary, board member Marisa Muratori said.

Reimbursement FIGHT

The board discussed a request from Jacobs to partially reimburse her for expenses for math courses — related to an accounting degree — that she took while employed by Lake George town government.

Her request for up to several thousand dollars, according to Muratori, was included in a resolution to establish a policy for 50 percent tuition reimbursement for employees taking job-related courses.

The policy was proposed to be retroactive to Jan. 1, which Muratori objected to, noting that it would facilitate a payment to Jacobs despite the fact she was leaving her post.

“She’s been incredible, a really good employee, very cooperative, but she’s taking another job,” Muratori said. “If she’s walking out the door, tuition reimbursement isn’t appropriate.”

Muratori noted that the town had reimbursed Jacobs’ predecessor Wendy Baird, and she left for a comptroller post with higher pay at Lake George Holiday Inn Resort, of which town board member Vinnie Crocitto is part-owner.

Former town employee Don Schuster suggested that if an employee is reimbursed for tuition expenses, they should be required to stay employed by the town for a minimum time period.

The board embraced the idea, passing the tuition reimbursement policy — but without it being retroactive.

“It’s a great idea to encourage education,” board member Nancy Stannard said.

The matter of reimbursing Jacobs for her courses, despite how short her tenure was with the town, was taken up in another resolution specific to her case.

It was rejected in a split vote. Dickinson and Board member Dan Hurley voted in favor of the partial reimbursement to Jacobs, and Stannard, Muratori and Crocitto voted against it.

The new employee tuition reimbursement policy, now in place, does not specify a minimum job tenure, but it calls for a case-by-case decision based on length of employment, job performance, applicability of course material to job duties and course costs.