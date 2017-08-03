Town of Lake George votes to buy property for shared garage

LAKE GEORGE — An initiative to establish a centralized vehicle repair garage for the school district, town and village government took a major step forward on July 31.

The Lake George Town Board voted unanimously to issue up to $180,000 worth of bonds to purchase property next to its existing highway garage on Gage Road.

The three-acre plot belonged to the family of the late James Corkland, who served as town justice for many years.

The town has recently reached an agreement with the Corkland family to buy the land for $175,000 — nearly $20,000 less than its assessed value. The remaining $5,000 of the borrowed money would be used for closing costs.

Last month, the town board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Lake George School District to pursue a joint “motor pool” where vehicles belonging to the town, the school district and Lake George Village would all be repaired and maintained in a single facility. Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said July 31 that the centralized garage would be advantageous for all three entities.

“This initiative should boost efficiency and provide worthwhile savings for the town, the village and the school district — as well as our emergency squad,” he said.

Dickinson added that the single garage would allow sharing of equipment and personnel expertise. Also, the Lake George Emergency Squad — which is supported primarily by the town’s taxpayers — has its headquarters situated on the property that hosts the town’s existing highway garage.

The inter-municipal agreement, approved July 11, specifies that the town, village and school district share the cost of an engineering study to determine the feasibility of the initiative. The town and village are each to spend $10,000 towards the study, and the school district’s portion is $5,000.

The agreement and the land purchase would boost prospects of obtaining state grants to both study the feasibility of the shared garage and construct the facility, he said, as the state government has been rewarding municipalities that consolidate operations.

According to Dickinson, the town’s existing highway department buildings are deteriorating, and should be replaced, or at least upgraded.