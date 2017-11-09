Town of Lewis holds tax levy increase at 1 percent

LEWIS | With a tax-levy cap set by the state at 1.03 percent, the Town Council here comes in below that with a total levy increase of 1 percent.

Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty said the tentative tax levy, the amount to be raised by taxes, is $144,513 of the total $469,813 2018 general budget.

“We were able to keep everything the same, and we’re giving 3 percent raises to employees,” Monty said.

The tentative tax rates for 2018 are $3.30 per $1,000 of real property value for residents outside the water district. Add 9 cents for a total $3.39 per thousand for residents in the water district.

The current tax rate is $3.23 for residents outside the water district and $3.32 for town water users.

“This represents an overall increase of 7 cents per thousand of assessed value. This means a $7 increase in tax for a $100,000 dollar home,” Monty said.

“We used $85,000 from the fund balance for the general budget, down from $90,00 in 2017,” Monty said.

“We used $75,00 from the fund balance for highway, the same as 2017.”

The Town of Lewis expects to make no major purchases next year.

“The board worked very hard, and I think it’s a good, honest budget,” Monty said.

“We’re still building our equipment fund, which has been needed for many years. We purchased a new truck last year and developed a 12-year plan so that every four years we could purchase a new truck. With this plan, we can put 50 to 60 percent of cost up front for the next purchase so the payments are lower.”

Construction of a new salt shed is covered with a $115,000 grant award.

“So that will be done in the spring,” Monty said.

The public hearing for the 2018 budget will be held on Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lewis Town Hall.

The final budget is expected to be adopted on Nov. 14.

Lewis budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

$3.30 for residents outside the water district. Add 9 cents for a total $3.39 for residents in the water district.

Over/under tax cap?

Under

Total appropriations:

$469,813

Total tax levy:

$144,513 of the total $469,813 2018 general budget.

Total fund balance usage:

$85,000

Public hearing:

Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lewis Town Hall.