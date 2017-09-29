Town of Lewis seeking $300K for housing grants

LEWIS | Town officials are asking residents of Lewis to consider applying for housing rehabilitation grant funding.

A new round of Community Development Block Grant requests were filed by the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County (HAPEC) on Sept. 20 in conjunction with the Town of Lewis.

At HAPEC, Community Development Director Bruce Misarski said this request seeks $300,000 for low- to middle-income homeowners.

“It’s usually 90 to 120 days for granting agencies to make a decision,” Misarski said of the block grant.

“We would expect an announcement from them by the end of December.”

At that point, HAPEC distributes grants to homeowners.

Funding would be available next spring for home repair projects such as roof replacement, electrical work, weatherization or updates that could help low income home owners bring houses up to code standards.

“We have a waiting list for Lewis, so people would apply and get on that list,” Misarski said.

Lewis Town Supervisor Jim Monty is encouraging residents to apply for funds for repair projects now.

“We can actually collect the applications ahead of time,” he said of a program that has proved beneficial to residents of Lewis.

“We don’t have to wait for the approval of the grant. We have been very fortunate in the past, and we really want to encourage residents to contact HAPEC if they are in any need of home repairs. The work won’t start until the spring of next year.”

Applications for Town of Lewis CDBG Housing Rehabilitation grants are available at the Town Hall in Lewis or at HAPEC offices at 103 Hand Ave. in Elizabethtown.