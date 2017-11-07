Town of Plattsburgh stays under the cap

File photo
The Town of Plattsburgh is approximately $65,000 under the state tax cap, according to Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.
PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh’s the tentative 2018 spending plan shows that the town is firmly under the state tax cap.
“We under the tax cap by approximately $65,000,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said in an email.
The town plans to use $319,004 of its fund balance next year, just 8.4 percent of total appropriations, while relying on $2.5 million in anticipated sales tax revenue.
Town of Plattsburgh Budget Breakdown
Tax rate per $1,000
in assessed value:
The Town of Plattsburgh operates on sales tax instead of property tax.
Over/under tax cap?
The Town of Plattsburgh’s tentative 2018 budget is under the tax cap by approximately $65,000, according to Town Supervisor Michael Cashman. The current state tax cap is set at 1.87 percent.
Total appropriations:
$3,785,458
Total tax levy:
Anticipating $2.5 million in sales tax revenue; $63,000 in fees in lieu of taxes.
Total fund balance usage:
$319,004
Public hearing:
A public hearing was held Nov. 9 at 6:05 p.m.