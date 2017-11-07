Town of Plattsburgh stays under the cap

× Expand File photo The Town of Plattsburgh is approximately $65,000 under the state tax cap, according to Town Supervisor Michael Cashman.

PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh’s the tentative 2018 spending plan shows that the town is firmly under the state tax cap.

“We under the tax cap by approximately $65,000,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said in an email.

The town plans to use $319,004 of its fund balance next year, just 8.4 percent of total appropriations, while relying on $2.5 million in anticipated sales tax revenue.

Town of Plattsburgh Budget Breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

The Town of Plattsburgh operates on sales tax instead of property tax.

Over/under tax cap?

The Town of Plattsburgh’s tentative 2018 budget is under the tax cap by approximately $65,000, according to Town Supervisor Michael Cashman. The current state tax cap is set at 1.87 percent.

Total appropriations:

$3,785,458

Total tax levy:

Anticipating $2.5 million in sales tax revenue; $63,000 in fees in lieu of taxes.

Total fund balance usage:

$319,004

Public hearing:

A public hearing was held Nov. 9 at 6:05 p.m.