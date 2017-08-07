Town of Plattsburgh taking ‘aggressive’ approach to infrastructure

× A capital project to bolster water and sewer infrastructure in the Town of Plattsburgh is expected to cost between $18 million and $24 million. Photo by Pete DeMola

PLATTSBURGH — Town officials are acutely aware that the bulb-shaped water tank near the Adirondack Northway ramp on Route 3 needs a scrub job.

Just ask Plattsburgh Director of Water and Wastewater Scott Stoddard.

“Hey Dad, is that your tank over there?” asked Stoddard’s 7-year-son, pointing out the forest-green patina coating the towering structure, which looms over the town’s most heavily-trafficked thoroughfare.

Supervisor Michael Cashman keeps a paint chip the size of a remote control in his town vehicle.

“I like to say it’s shedding pretty regularly,” he said.

The Town of Plattsburgh’s water and sewer infrastructure is in no danger of failing.

But the town is diving into an aggressive capital project designed to tackle nearly 20 projects in the next three years, including refurbishing water tanks and modernizing pump stations.

“We’re not in a state anywhere it, but we never even want to become close to a Flint, Michigan,” Cashman said.

× Suez North America Services has been contracted to refurbish several water tanks as part of the capital project, including this tank at Cumberland Head. Photo by Pete DeMola

AMBITIOUS PLAN

The price tag is between $18 and $24 million, and authorities plan on utilizing several funding mechanisms, including dipping into reserves, bonds and identifying potential grant opportunities.

The town secured a $500,000 Northern Border Regional Commission grant last week with the help of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).

Rate hikes may be a possibility, Cashman admitted. But the impact would be modest considering the scope of the project.

“During any phase in which we would have to increase any type of rates, I strongly believe that it will be to the benefit of our consumers,” Cashman said.

The first priority is water tank refurbishment.

From its source from a Morrisonville well, water is gravity-fed through some 133 miles of pipe before reaching a tank farm on Kimberly Avenue.

The cluster serves as a nerve center for the some 1.8 million gallons used by the system each day.

The town will construct a new 2 million gallon tank, and is currently negotiating with an adjacent property owner to acquire land for the project.

Officials hope to close out the land purchase and begin site work this fall and be online by next summer. Service will see a minimal impact, Stoddard said.