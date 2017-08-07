Town of Plattsburgh taking ‘aggressive’ approach to infrastructure

A capital project to bolster water and sewer infrastructure in the Town of Plattsburgh is expected to cost between $18 million and $24 million.
Photo by Pete DeMola
PLATTSBURGH — Town officials are acutely aware that the bulb-shaped water tank near the Adirondack Northway ramp on Route 3 needs a scrub job.
Just ask Plattsburgh Director of Water and Wastewater Scott Stoddard.
“Hey Dad, is that your tank over there?” asked Stoddard’s 7-year-son, pointing out the forest-green patina coating the towering structure, which looms over the town’s most heavily-trafficked thoroughfare.
Supervisor Michael Cashman keeps a paint chip the size of a remote control in his town vehicle.
“I like to say it’s shedding pretty regularly,” he said.
The Town of Plattsburgh’s water and sewer infrastructure is in no danger of failing.
But the town is diving into an aggressive capital project designed to tackle nearly 20 projects in the next three years, including refurbishing water tanks and modernizing pump stations.
“We’re not in a state anywhere it, but we never even want to become close to a Flint, Michigan,” Cashman said.
Suez North America Services has been contracted to refurbish several water tanks as part of the capital project, including this tank at Cumberland Head.
Photo by Pete DeMola
AMBITIOUS PLAN
The price tag is between $18 and $24 million, and authorities plan on utilizing several funding mechanisms, including dipping into reserves, bonds and identifying potential grant opportunities.
The town secured a $500,000 Northern Border Regional Commission grant last week with the help of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).
Rate hikes may be a possibility, Cashman admitted. But the impact would be modest considering the scope of the project.
“During any phase in which we would have to increase any type of rates, I strongly believe that it will be to the benefit of our consumers,” Cashman said.
The first priority is water tank refurbishment.
From its source from a Morrisonville well, water is gravity-fed through some 133 miles of pipe before reaching a tank farm on Kimberly Avenue.
The cluster serves as a nerve center for the some 1.8 million gallons used by the system each day.
The town will construct a new 2 million gallon tank, and is currently negotiating with an adjacent property owner to acquire land for the project.
Officials hope to close out the land purchase and begin site work this fall and be online by next summer. Service will see a minimal impact, Stoddard said.
The network provides water to 5,000 connections, including 800 commercial businesses, from just a single well in Morrisonville.
But the arteries expand well past town lines. Plattsburgh has supply agreements with nearby localities, including southeast Beekmantown, Woods Mills, Morrisonville and Macey Lane.
Bringing the system up to speed is critical not just for public safety, Cashman said, but also for economic development.
While firms like Norsk Titanium will not dramatically impact water demand, the system does need to be in tip-top shape to accommodate the projected rise in homeowners and services expected to bloom in its footprint.
“We will continue to be a regional leader in infrastructure by taking on these challenges,” Cashman said.
Overhauls to pump stations will aid with public safety and reduce the risk of catastrophic failures, said Plattsburgh Director of Water and Wastewater Scott Stoddard.
Photo by Pete DeMola
‘DOING WATER WELL’
Some system components, including a lift station on Route 9 next to the North Country Chamber of Commerce, have experienced catastrophic failures following intense weather events.
To eliminate repeat occurrences, the project will modernize a network of pump stations, including a unit Stoddard refers to as a “dinosaur” the town inherited with the closure of the U.S. Air Force Base.
The explosion-proof unit is overbuilt and is designed for containing jet fuel — not ordinary municipal usage, making it difficult to maintain, Stoddard said.
The capital project is being overseen by members of the town’s volunteer water advisory committee, a group containing residents, taxpayers, businesses, industrial users and state officials.
The group gazed at the outdated structure last week, part of a “sampler plate” designed to showcase past and current projects — including the recently painted Cumberland Head tank, which now boasts a Smurf-colored shine.
The committee also got a glimpse at a new station on Route 3. The unit adjacent to Pray’s Market serves as a modern blueprint, with open spaces and computer equipment that links the station up to a master online monitoring system. Eventually, all stations would be controlled using the software.
“We do water well — pun intended,” Cashman said.
For Cashman and Stoddard, the project poses an exercise in finely-tuned management.
Their team must monitor and plan dozens of variables governing everything from how the tanks can be painted — the units must be first be emptied before workers hand-roll them — to working with local fire departments to ensuring the water supply isn’t impacted, and watching weather patterns.
Other challenges are more complex.
The Hammond Lane tank, for instance, requires a full-on sandblast. But the cellphone towers attached to its base must first be transported to scaffolding to ensure service is not interrupted for the three-month project.
“The town is spending a lot of time and energy making sure we go about this the right way,” Cashman said.
The supervisor said the town will keep the public updated using social media and electronic newsletters and notices, among other communication channels.
The water advisory committee will continue to make field trips, he said.
“We’re being responsible, and we’re doing it on (the public’s) behalf,” Cashman said.
The town will also seek additional state and federal funding streams to reduce the impact on taxpayers.
“This is a storybook that we’re just getting to chapter one,” Cashman said.