Town of Plattsburgh tapped for clean energy efforts

File photo The Town of Plattsburgh is the county's first state-designated Clean Energy Community. The town is now eligible to apply for up to $100,000 in state funding toward clean energy projects.

PLATTSBURGH | The Town of Plattsburgh has been named the county’s first state-designated Clean Energy Community.

The designation comes at the heels of a number of clean energy initiatives by the town, including participation in a solar energy campaign, adoption of a streamlined solar permit application process and more.

“This designation has been more than a year in the making, and it took energy, effort, and support from several department heads to get us here,” said Town Councilor Meg LeFevre, in a news release.

The Clean Energy Community designation, which came through the state Energy Research and Development Authority, will allow the town to apply for up to $100,000 in state funding toward clean energy projects.

“We are delighted to be the first municipality in Clinton County designated as a Clean Energy Community,” said Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, in a news release.

“The town will continue to adopt best practices and policies to ensure that we remain a place folks want to live — work — play and invest in as the economic hub of the North County.”

Announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August of last year, the $16 million Clean Energy Communities initiative encourages municipalities across the state to implement energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable development projects in their communities.

For more information on Clean Energy Communities, visit nyserda.ny.gov/cec.

Local government officials or employees can find assistance navigating the program by contacting Adirondack North Country Association Energy Coordinator Jamie Rogers at jrogers@adirondack.org or by calling 518-891-6200.