Town officials question village’s sewer bill

LAKE GEORGE — Residents of the Caldwell Sewer District in the town of Lake George are likely to see their sewer bill go up about 10 percent — and town officials want to know why.

At the town’s organizational meeting held Jan. 3, town supervisor Dennis Dickinson expressed displeasure that the sum the town has been billed for sewage disposal at the village’s sewer plant has increased, yet their share of the total expenses was supposed to decrease due to a substantially lower amount of sewage flowing into the plant recently from Caldwell Sewer District residents. The dramatic decrease has been the result of the town “slip-lining” or sealing the inside of the sewer pipes to prevent groundwater from infiltrating the collection system.

The village and town share the costs of operating the plant according to the gallonage that their respective sewer systems carry to the plant. Several years ago, the town was paying about 65 percent of the bill, and village 35 percent. Dickinson said the proportion was reversed to 35 percent town, 65 percent village, sometime after the slip-lining.

Concerned over the disparity, Lake George town board members decided to hold an executive session immediately prior to their January monthly meeting, set for Monday Jan. 19. The closed-door session is to be held at 6 p.m., and the public meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Lake George Village Clerk-Treasurer Darlene Gunther, however, noted Jan. 3 she has already submitted to the town a detailed account of the sewer bill.

Obtained by The Sun, the bill notes that for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2015, the village produced 41.9 percent of the sewage arriving at the plant. For the fiscal year ending in May 2016, that proportion increased to 43.56 percent.

In addition, new capital improvements to the treatment plant to comply with DEC water-quality mandates are listed at the cost of $59,911.

Also, general operation and maintenance costs for the plant increased from $640.669 in 2015 to $660,365 in 2016.

Offsetting a small portion of these and other increases in the bill, however, is greater net revenue from septic haulers fees, which increased from $156,168 to $160,290.

At the Jan. 3 meeting, Dickinson said he has asked an engineer for the town to review the village’s bill and Caldwell District taxing records.