Town OKs Tub Mill Pond buy

× State DEC Regional Supervisor of Natural Resources Tom Martin gave a presentation on the state’s suggested purchase of the Tub Mill Pond tract in Moriah at a public meeting on the proposal. The Town Council voted 4-1 to endorse the sale. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH – On a split vote, the Moriah Town Council has agreed the state can proceed with the purchase of the Tub Mill Pond tract in the town.

The vote to allow the state Department of Environmental Conservation to purchase the 1,200-acre parcel was 4 to 1, with Councilor Timothy Garrison voting no.

The town’s consent was needed to buy the land using state Environmental Protection Act funds, DEC Regional Supervisor of Natural Resources Tom Martin said at a special public informational meeting on the proposed acquisition.

“We reach out to the town and seek their concurrence,” he said. “The day we buy the land it’s open to the public.”

He said there are a number of ponds on the property, and a dam that was recently rebuilt.

“It’s under (State Tax Law Section) 480a; they pay 20 percent of the taxes,” he said. “Under state ownership we’d pay full taxes.”

He said the property would likely be classified Wild Forest after purchase, because it adjoins the Hammond Pond Wild Forest Area.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said he and the Town Council convened the informational meeting to take public input on the proposed transaction.

“There is a willing buyer and a willing seller,” he said. This is not a decision we can take lightly.”

The property is owned by Tub Mill Pond LLC, and was offered for sale at $1.2 million.

Martin said the state would have to do appraisals on the tract and could only pay fair market value.

Essex County Real Property Tax Service Director Charli Lewis said the property is assessed for $1.5 million, with $780,000 of that tax exempt because of the Section 480a forestry management status.

Scozzafava said the owner pays $24,000 in property taxes to the town, county and Moriah Central School District.

“If it was state owned, the town, county and school district would receive about $48,000,” he said. “I would like to see the state procure this property. I will vote in favor of the state purchasing this property.”

Two citizens spoke at the informational meeting.

Thomas Rodriguez said he’d favor a sale to the state, so it could be open to the public, and Rich Redmond was neutral.

“I’m not opposed, but I’d prefer to keep it in private property,” Redmond said.

Garrison said he was against the sale because the state already owns enough land in the Adirondacks.

“I think we’re close to the tipping point (of state land ownership),” he said. “I don’t think it’s a good idea.”

With the 4-1 vote to allow the acquisition, Martin said the sale will probably take place in a year or so, and it will take another two years after that to classify it.