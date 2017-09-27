Town OKs water rate increase

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo Water and sewer rates in the Town of Plattsburgh will see an increase this year.

PLATTSBURGH | Effective Jan. 1, 2018, the Town of Plattsburgh will increase their water and wastewater rates.

For residents who live in the town’s wastewater district, the increase will amount to nearly 50 cents per 1,000 gallons — from $4.73 to $5.20, or about 10 percent — with a minimum $15 per month or $45 per quarter.

This increase follows a 23 cent per 1,000 gallon increase earlier this year over last year’s rates.

For those who reside in the town’s water district, which encompasses parts of Schuyler Falls and Beekmantown, the water rate will increase by 17 cents per 1,000 gallons from $1.67 to $1.84.

There’s a minimum charge of $7.67 per month, or $23 per quarter.

As with the wastewater rates, this increase follows an 8 cent per 1,000 gallon rate hike earlier this year over 2016.

Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said the increases can be attributed to increased need paired with the town’s ongoing water infrastructure projects.

“It’s going to be a combination,” he said. “We have consistently evaluated our water rates annually.”

The projects, said the supervisor, will allow the town to continue bolstering three key focuses: the health and safety of the town’s water supply, economic sustainability and development.

Both increases were unanimously approved, barring a vote from Town Councilor Meg LeFevre, who was absent.

INFRASTRUCTURE

The three-year capital plan contains nearly two dozen projects, including water tank refurbishment and pump station modernization.

The town plans to disperse the cost, estimated at between $18 and $24 million, across a number of funding streams, including dipping into their reserves, taking out bonds and obtaining grant funding.

Just this summer, the town secured a $500,000 Northern Border Regional Commission grant with the help of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro).