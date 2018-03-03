Town plans campsite upgrades

× Consultant Michael Crane (left) listens while resident Spring Carson talks at a recent session on the Moriah waterfront development plan. The meeting at the former Port Henry Village Hall attracted about 35 people. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH | Many of the 35 people attending a recent waterfront development forum wanted to build cabins and yurts at Moriah’s Bulwagga Bay Campground.

That’s option two of a waterfront development plan written by consultant Michael Crane, and to do it the Town of Moriah needs a $1.1 million investment in the campground.

Crane said one facet of the meeting was for him to receive direction.

A show of hands showed most support for scenario 2 in the plan.

“I’d put a lot of cabins down there,” resident Catherine Sprague said.

“Why not swing for the fences for the long term for the hotel (in option 3)?” Peter Weyrauch said.

Richard Christian said the town should develop the campground on its own, setting aside the income it generates for a few years instead of using it to reduces taxes.

Scenarios in the plan are:

Scenario 1 - upgrade Bulwagga Bay Campground, add swimming pool, activities, camp store, more space between campsites, for $800,000, with 16 percent return over 10 years.

Scenario 2 - same improvements, plus 25 cabins and yurts, for $1.1 million, for 26 percent return.

Scenario 3 - same as others, but add a lodge or hotel, restaurant, for $9 million, for 33 percent return.

“Scenario 2 is the winner in terms of investment,” Crane said. “You create a wider market. It’s not just campers anymore.”

The town would retain ownership of the site, but lease it to a management company. The town’s revenue would come from the land-lease, an estimated 20 percent increase over the current profit.

Town Councilor Luci Carpenter introduced the Waterfront Development Committee working on the effort, whose members are Mark Davenport, Suzanne Maye, Anna Reynolds, and Crane.

Bulwagga Bay grosses $250,000 to $300,000 a year, and after expenses, nets $70,000 to $80,000.

The 17-acre site has about 175 campsites.

Crane said he looked at nine other campgrounds, and they average $70,000 to $115,000 annual net. But the town’s has 175 campsites, while others have 70 to 80 sites.

Other campgrounds charge $3,000 year average for seasonal sites, while Moriah’s fee is $1,900 at Bulwagga.