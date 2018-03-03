Town plans campsite upgrades

Consultant Michael Crane (left) listens while resident Spring Carson talks at a recent session on the Moriah waterfront development plan. The meeting at the former Port Henry Village Hall attracted about 35 people.
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
MORIAH | Many of the 35 people attending a recent waterfront development forum wanted to build cabins and yurts at Moriah’s Bulwagga Bay Campground.
That’s option two of a waterfront development plan written by consultant Michael Crane, and to do it the Town of Moriah needs a $1.1 million investment in the campground.
Crane said one facet of the meeting was for him to receive direction.
A show of hands showed most support for scenario 2 in the plan.
“I’d put a lot of cabins down there,” resident Catherine Sprague said.
“Why not swing for the fences for the long term for the hotel (in option 3)?” Peter Weyrauch said.
Richard Christian said the town should develop the campground on its own, setting aside the income it generates for a few years instead of using it to reduces taxes.
Scenarios in the plan are:
Scenario 1 - upgrade Bulwagga Bay Campground, add swimming pool, activities, camp store, more space between campsites, for $800,000, with 16 percent return over 10 years.
Scenario 2 - same improvements, plus 25 cabins and yurts, for $1.1 million, for 26 percent return.
Scenario 3 - same as others, but add a lodge or hotel, restaurant, for $9 million, for 33 percent return.
“Scenario 2 is the winner in terms of investment,” Crane said. “You create a wider market. It’s not just campers anymore.”
The town would retain ownership of the site, but lease it to a management company. The town’s revenue would come from the land-lease, an estimated 20 percent increase over the current profit.
Town Councilor Luci Carpenter introduced the Waterfront Development Committee working on the effort, whose members are Mark Davenport, Suzanne Maye, Anna Reynolds, and Crane.
Bulwagga Bay grosses $250,000 to $300,000 a year, and after expenses, nets $70,000 to $80,000.
The 17-acre site has about 175 campsites.
Crane said he looked at nine other campgrounds, and they average $70,000 to $115,000 annual net. But the town’s has 175 campsites, while others have 70 to 80 sites.
Other campgrounds charge $3,000 year average for seasonal sites, while Moriah’s fee is $1,900 at Bulwagga.
“Bulwagga Bay has almost twice as many campsites and it’s earning the average,” Crane said. “It’s earning it highly inefficiently. There’s untapped potential.”
Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said Bulwagga Bay must have state-mandated lifeguards and maintenance staff, which private campgrounds might not need.
Most campgrounds have a mix of 50-50 seasonal-versus-nightly campers, but Bulwagga has about 91 percent seasonals.
“They’re (campers) looking at Bulwagga Bay, and to an extent, Port Henry campsite, as an entitlement,” Scozzafava said. “You have generations of campers; 90 percent of them had relatives camping there 30 years ago.”
The current plan is to find developers for improvements at Bulwagga Bay, and investors have already been looking at the campground, Crane said. A group came in from New York City on Feb. 21.
“You have an amazing opportunity here,” he said. “You’re trying to run a $5 million asset on a crutch. You need a management company to get the maximum amount of return.”
“That property is the number one asset this community owns,” Scozzafava said.
Scozzafava said the governor’s office also has two representatives looking at use of a $13 million lodging construction fund that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has pledged for the Adirondacks, and they’ve been to Moriah.
“They’re working in tandem with Mike,” Scozzafava said. “If that happens it will happen on its own.”
For anyone who was interested, but unable to attend this meeting, another informational meeting will be held at the Moriah Fire Station on Thursday, March 29 at 6 p.m.
It will provide the same information as this meeting, and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend, Crane said.