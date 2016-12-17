Town plans more logical water fees

TICONDEROGA – The Town of Ticonderoga is planning a workshop to set uniform water and sewer charges.

The Town Sewer and Water Committee will develop a consistent chart of user charges for water and sewer utilities, Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano said at a recent meeting.

Giordano said Lord Howe Estates, a senior housing complex, had a special arrangement, and Moses Circle Senior Apartments has asked for a similar break on their water rates.

The town is required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to send an annual warning notice that says surface water supplies such as those used by the town can be contaminated by fecal bacteria.

That led some residents of Moses Circle to assume they were contaminated, when that is not the case, he said.

He said he plans to met with Moses Circle residents to discuss the situation.

“The notices are going out, regarding the EPA warning,” the supervisor said. “Right now, because of concerns of water, they are buying bottled water; they want to be compensated for that.”

He said the rate chart will also eliminate disparity between what some places are paying for water.

“The issue with Moses Circle is they’ve being charged (a higher amount) per unit, while similar, Lord Howe Estates, is being charged at medium (usage).”

The Sewer and Water Committee has already started the process to create a rate chart, he said.

“(They’re) coming up with a schedule that is appropriate for every different type of business or residence in town,” he said. “We need a more robust policy.

“No one should have to petition the committee as to what their water and sewer rates should be,” Giordano said. “They can just look on a chart.”

The town is preparing to switch from a surface water source at Gooseneck Pond to a municipal well in the Streetroad hamlet.

The Town Council also voted to establish a repair reserve for the water and sewer systems.