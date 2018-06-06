Town plans sale of firehouse

× Expand Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH | The Moriah Town Council has voted unanimously to declare the old Henry Garage, now the Port Henry fire station, as surplus property that can be sold.

The Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department needs to find a new home, Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said, or they can purchase the building from the town if they want to stay.

He said the town will work with the town attorney to surplus and sell the old village firehouse on Church Street as well as the former village hall on Main Street. The town took possession of both after the Village of Port Henry dissolved last year.

“I feel the firehouse is a financial burden this community cannot afford,” Scozzafava said at a recent Town Council meting. “It has no benefit to the town. Its best use is in private ownership.”

To make it officially surplus the town must hold a public hearing, and the action is subject to a permissive voter referendum.

The fire company has a two year lease on the Henry garage that ends in December. The department became independent after the dissolution, and had been owned by the village.

“They’ve had plenty of time to find another firehouse,” Scozzafava said. “They (the fire department) can buy it.”

He said it costs $20,000 a year just to heat the huge three-story building.

Scozzafava also said a special meeting will be set on the future of the town police department.

“Do people want a police department or do they not want a police department,” said Scozzafava “If they do we’re going to have to start hiring officers. We have two (officers) near retirement. The people will decide.”

The police force has two full-time officers and Scozzafava said if residents want the police to continue, replacing them when they retire might be able to be phased in over a period of years.

Paraglide New England wants to train pilots at the Point on Bulwagga Bay, which is owned by the town, the supervisor said.

The firm will pay the town $5 a flight or $1,900 a season.

“This makes the town a destination,” Scozzafava said. “We should try it.”

The town will offer one-year contract for $2,000, and wants a record of how many flights.

The Point would be used seven days a week for the training, he said.