Town police dog to remain with handler

Photo provided Sgt. Dale Quesnel and Tusko will be leaving the Ti Police force for jobs with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

TICONDEROGA | When Ticonderoga’s K9 officer, Sgt. Dale Quesnel received an offer from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the obvious question became, what would happen to the German Shepherd Tusko, a dog that was popular in the community, but one with whom Quesnel has developed a special bond?

To the town, Tusko was “a valued canine asset.” To Quesnel, Tusko was a best friend — and vice versa.

After examining all options, Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordano said the town has agreed to sell Tusko to Quesnel, who will continue to use the dog in his duties in Washington County.

“We created quite a bond with each other over the past year,” Quesnel said. “If I have to go away overnight he about mauls me when I come home, he’s so happy to see me.”

That was an important consideration for the town, especially because Tusko hadn’t warmed to past handlers. Matt Carniglia, a dog trainer with the New York State Police who knows the situation said Tusko “has gone through the stressful process of a change in handlers once already, and has since bonded very well with Sergeant Quesnel. A separation of the two at this point would be difficult for Tusko.”

Tusko is 5 years old, and well into his working career, meaning this his retirement is not that far into the future, Giardano said. Because of his training, the dog would not make a suitable civilian pet.

Tusko has been trained to apprehend criminals by biting and holding on, a characteristic that is obviously not the best in the civilian world. “He has been praised for biting,” Carniglia said. “He likes it and thinks that it is a good thing … and it is, in the correct circumstance. (But) it is important to know that this very nice German shepherd is not suitable to be somebody’s pet.”

Quesnel said Tusko is excellent at his job.

“He’s so good at tracking, he can find about anybody,” he said.

That skill can be applied to a missing person or a criminal, but again it is something of an obsession that does not translate well to civilian life, handlers said.

After consultation with professional handlers, the town board decided to sell Tusko to Quesnel for the fair market value of $1,500. In a statement announcing the sale, the town expressed “gratitude for Sergeant Quesnel’s service to the town, and both he and Tusko will be missed by the community.”