Town readies camping merger with village site

The Port Henry campground will be under town ownership March 31

MORIAH – Taking over the Port Henry Champ RV Park and Campground when the village dissolves is turning into a complex undertaking, Moriah town officials say.

“We have our hands full going to the village campsite,” Town Councilor Paul Salerno said at a recent Moriah Town Council meeting. “We have a lot to do.”

“We’re getting our letter out (to seasonal campers) with the rates.”

The town is unifying the prices for seasonal sites at the Champ RV Park and the town’s Bulwagga Bay Campground. Both are on Lake Champlain.

“We want to put both rates both the same,” Salerno said.

That means it will be $1,900 a season for a lakefront site, from Memorial Day to Columbus Day, at both campgrounds. The village had been at $1,800 a season.

Salerno said they have 61 seasonal campers signed up so far.

He said the village sold the golf cart the campground manager used to get around the facility, as well as the sewage pump-out wagon the village had used on camper holding tanks.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said they’ll find a private contractor who wants to do the pump-outs, and he or she can charge campers directly.

“We don’t need to be in that business,” he said. “We can issue an RFP (request for proposals) for an entrepreneur to do it.”

The town campground has 150 sites, and the village operation has 100.

The Village of Port Henry will dissolve on March 31, and the town will take over its properties and most of its responsibilities. Voters approved the dissolution in 2015.

Top Headlines