Town sets camping rates

Moriah Town Council members at a recent meeting were, from left, Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava and councilors Matt Brassard and Thomas Anderson. It was the first regular meeting for Brassard, who was elected in November. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH | Seasonal rates at the Town of Moriah’s two lakefront campgrounds will stay the same for 2018.

The town owns Bulwagga Bay Campground and the former Village of Port Henry’s Champ RV park, both on Lake Champlain.

At a recent Moriah Town Council meeting, Councilor Paul Salerno moved to keep 2018 campground rates the same as last year. The board gave unanimous approval.

That means seasonal charges will again be $1,900 a season for a lakefront site, from Memorial Day to Columbus Day, at both campgrounds. The Bulwagga Bay Campground has 150 sites, and the Champ RV Park has 100.

Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava welcomed new Councilor Matt Brassard, who was elected in November.

“Welcome aboard,” the supervisor said.

Brassard had been a village trustee before the Village of Port Henry dissolved in March 2017.

Moriah Water and Sewer Department Superintendent Art Morgan said they’ve been turning water off in houses with frozen pipes that burst.

“We had two main line breaks, one yesterday,” he said. “We’ve been going into a lot of abandoned houses. They’re ruined because of the water; people are just walking out.”

The sub-zero temperatures in early January caused numerous frozen pipes, and some tenants left without telling their landlords, Morgan said.

As temperatures moderated recently, the burst pipes resulted in interior flooding.

A $616 bill for 3,319 pounds of computers and electronics taken in at the town solid-waste transfer station came in from Ewaste Plus, Scozzafava said. The recycling firm is located in Victor.

The town accepts electronics for recycling, using a fee schedule.

“We charge a fee because that covers this bill,” Scozzafava said.