Town sets new rules for campers

× Storage of items other than camper units will no longer be allowed at the Bulwagga Bay Town Campground in Moriah. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH — No more refrigerators, cars, decks or grills.

Winter storage of anything other than campers themselves has been barred at the Bulwagga Bay Town Campground.

The new policy passed by the Moriah Town Council is in contrast to the long-standing one of allowing seasonal campers to leave almost anything behind on a campsite when the campground closes.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said at a recent meeting that the town makes about $15,000 a year on the storage.

“If we decide to stay with storage, this board is going to have to lay down some very stringent rules,” he said. “I will get a letter out to the campers.”

The board voted 3-0, with Councilors Thomas Anderson and Paul Salerno absent, to allow only the camping units themselves to be stored between seasons.

Councilor Luci Carpenter, who shares campground liaison duties with Salerno, said before the vote that she opposed on-site storage, and would prefer a designated storage area the campers would have to be moved to.

Or they could chose between on-site storage and a designated area, she said, the option the board eventually passed.

Councilor Timothy Garrison said before the vote he was opposed to any off-season camper storage. Storage has not been allowed at the former Village of Port Henry Champ RV Park and Campground the town now owns, due to flooding concerns.

The letter from the town to campers said “off-season storage … is limited to the camper unit only. All patios, outdoor furnishings, gardens, sheds, automobiles, refrigerators, barbecue grills, etcetera most be removed from the outside of the camping unit itself. There will be no exceptions.”

All of the items the town has listed have been stored by seasonal campers off-season in the past. Some of the campsites have semi-permanent stone patios installed by seasonal campers that will have to be dug up.

The town is charging $250 for on-site storage and $175 for off-site in a designated area.

A camper representative who was at the meeting, but did not give his name, said some campers will leave if the new policy is enforced, and Scozzafava said the town has a waiting list and those sites would be reassigned.