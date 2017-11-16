Town tax rates stable for 2018

TOWN OF WARRENSBURG’s 2018 Preliminary Budget

Total 2018 appropriations: $2,781,307, reflecting increases of 1.14 percent in the general fund, and 0.25 percent in the highway fund.

Total 2018 revenues: $1,397,652

Reserves appropriated: $0

Unexpended fund balance usage: $161,873

Total tax levy: $1,221,782, an increase of 2.72 percent.

Projected tax rate: $3.61 per thousand valuation; a 2.6 cent increase over 2017. This rate represents a $2.60 increase for a home assessed at $100,000.

Fire District tax levy: $331,416 — an increase of $8,467 over 2017. Projected fire district tax rate: 93.9 cents per thousand, an increase of 2.2 cents per thousand over 2017.

Budget highlights: The budget is under the tax cap. The full-time workforce has been reduced by one employee. Sewer and water rates will remain virtually the same. There’s a minor hike in fire district tax rate despite constructing a $1.6 million firehouse garage.

Lake George: Spending up, tax rate down

TOWN OF LAKE GEORGE’s 2018 Preliminary Budget

Total 2018 appropriations: $6,356,409, a 3.9 percent increase over 2017.

Total 2018 revenues: $856,988

Reserves appropriated: $0

Unexpended fund balance usage: $377,555

Total tax levy: $2,576,933, representing a $71,949 increase over 2017, or 2.87 percent.

Projected tax rate: $1.517 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, a decrease of 1.7 cents per thousand from 2017. This rate represents a $1.70 decrease for a home assessed at $100,000.

Budget highlights: The budget provides for hiring a staff member for the teen center, so its hours and activities can be expanded, as well as purchasing a new truck for the town transfer station. Expenditures in the budget are just within the state tax cap.

Thurman: hike in tax levy, but tax rate down

TOWN OF THURMAN’s 2018 Preliminary Budget

Total 2018 appropriations: $1,594,402, versus $1,863,544 in 21017, reflecting a decrease of 14.4 percent.

Total 2018 revenues: $903,477 versus $1,155,508 in 2017.

Reserves appropriated: $0

Unexpended fund balance usage: $20,000 versus $50,000 in 2017.

Total tax levy: $670,925‚ versus $658,036 for 2017, an increase of $12,889 or 1.96 percent.

Projected tax rate: $4.07 per thousand valuation; a one-cent decrease from 2017. This rate represents a $1 decrease for a home assessed at $100,000.

Budget highlights: The 2018 budget includes a payment of $20,000 — primarily interest — towards the expense of the water project undertaken in 2017 to remediate salt pollution of groundwater.

Savings in 2018 include a $21,000 reduction in the project’s engineering fees and $8,000 less in attorney’s fees.

An increase in total assessed valuation of the properties in town — minus exemptions — from $161.2 million to $164.2 million results in the one-cent decrease in tax rate despite the higher amount to be raised by taxes.