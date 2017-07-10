Town to set public hearing date for Stewart’s expansion project

× Expand File photo Stewart’s Shops' proposal to expand their Schroon Lake location has divided the community. Town officials said on Monday, July 10 they'll set a public hearing to discuss rezoning at their meeting on July 21.

SCHROON LAKE — A public hearing to decide the fate of the proposed Stewart’s expansion project could come as soon as three weeks from now.

Schroon Supervisor Mike Marnell said the town board would likely set a date for a public hearing on a proposed revision of their zoning laws on July 21.

Marnell predicted the public hearing could be held 10 days after that meeting.

The town board must approve a zoning ordinance to allow retail usage in the neighborhood, which is currently prohibited and requires a simple majority vote to authorize.

The board resolved on June 12 to revisit the controversial issue at Monday’s meeting, citing the need for ongoing legal review by both the town and Stewart’s legal reps — including an examination of the town’s comprehensive plan.

But town officials on Monday night denied the review was related to the project that would see the convenience store chain razing a home behind the current site at the corner of Main and Dock Streets and expanding into the footprint.

“The short answer is there’s no direct connection,” said Town Attorney Mark Schachner. “One is the comprehensive plan in the town of Schroon, and the other is the subject of a petition for a zoning amendment that has not yet been processed or acted upon. They’re both in the town of Schroon, but that’s about it."

Schachner said the potential decision to change zoning has several steps before it’s even considered.

The night’s exercise, he said, was to just reaffirm the adoption of a comprehensive plan that officials suspected was never formally adopted at the time of its creation in 1977.

The records, he said, are incomplete.

“It has nothing to do with Stewart’s, but to make sure that we have a clear record of the adoption of a town comprehensive plan."

Schachner continued: “The Stewart’s petition will likely be processed, I don’t know what the outcome will be, but we’ll have a process, and review, and there will be other actions processed and reviewed as well.”

The project, first announced in April, has divided the community.

Meetings have drawn standing-room only crowds, with attendees engaged in open combat with town and Stewart’s officials — and each other.