Town wants to save Henry Garage

Photo by Lohr McKinstry The former Henry's Garage is now the Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department.

MORIAH | The Town of Moriah wants to save the historic Henry Garage that is home to Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department.

Historic architect Fred Keil reviewed the three-story former Henry Garage, Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said at a recent Town Council meeting.

“The structure was sound,” Scozzafava said. “He feels the building could receive a grant under Restore New York for $1 million,” Scozzafava said. “That building is not practical as a firehouse.”

The town owns the building, and Scozzafava said they’d have to find a new home for Port Henry Fire Department, which currently occupies the place.

It’s a huge building and only a small portion is used for the fire company, he said.

The board voted to contract with Keil to do a $1 million grant application for the old Henry Garage.

There’s no charge for the application, Scozzafava said, and Keil would charge a total of $6,000 if the project gets funded.

He said the Mineville VFW got a $100,000 state historic restoration grant for new windows and roof and a generator.

“That building is not only a historical structure, but critical to that area up there,” Scozzafava said. “They need the work.”

State Sen. Betty Little’s office helped with the grant, he said.

The Port Henry Main Street west side sidewalks design was approved by the state Department of Transportation, which is funding the replacement work with a $100,000 grant.

“They (DOT) have to let us know where they want to put conduits for the new lamp posts,” Scozzafava said. “We finally got the design done.”

He said they hope to do it before winter, and if not, then finish in the spring.

Paraglide New England submitted a fee proposal to the town for use of the Point at the Bulwagga Bay Campground the town owns on Lake Champlain.

The company would pay the town $7 for each solo flight, and $5 for tandem flights.

Paraglide New England provided a $2 million insurance certificate.

“They want to go down there if weather permits,” Scozzafava said. “There’s a lot of interest in it. Right now they’re not charging (users).”

The board voted 4-0 to allow them to use the Point for the rest of 2017, with Councilor Luci Carpenter absent.