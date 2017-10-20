Town water project continues

TICONDEROGA | The new public water system for Ticonderoga could be turned on in a year, Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano says.

The $11.2 million project should finish construction next year, he said.

The first well has been drilled and tested, the supervisor said, and test wells for a backup source are being drilled now.

The town was looking for a redundant water source, Giordano said, in drilling the new test wells.

“The town’s drinking water system will be supplied by an aquifer located along Streetroad,” he said. “The town was successful in locating an exceptionally high-production primary well site in 2014, capable of producing twice the maximum daily water demand for Ticonderoga.

“To meet drinking water standards, a second well must be located, which is capable of exceeding the designed maximum daily demand when the primary well is out of service.”

The second well itself hasn’t gone to bid yet, he said.

“You can have two separate sources in the same aquifer,” he said. “The recent test-well drilling activity residents may have observed along Streetroad is the town’s efforts to locate that second well site.”

The town was recently awarded $1 million from state Clean Water Infrastructure Grants.

Funding for the water system, listed as an Enhanced Surface Water Treatment Rule Compliance Project, which will replace surface water sources at Gooseneck Pond and Lake George.

The town has received previous grants to help fund the project.

The state Department of Health had told the town to find another water source because surface water sources are subject to contamination.