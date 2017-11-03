Town will cease private plowing

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Shea Lane in Port Henry is one of those the Town of Moriah won’t continue to remove snow from after the Village of Port Henry disbanded.

MORIAH | Former Village of Port Henry snow removal from most private roads won’t be continued this winter by the Town of Moriah.

After the village dissolved on March 31, town officials discovered its Department of Public Works had been plowing snow from several private roads.

The town took over many village functions, but by law can’t absorb that one, Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said at a recent Town Council meeting.

He said the town will discontinue snow removal on private roads that include Shea Lane, Star Way, Thompson/Parsonage Way, Secluded Way, Wine Cliff Way and Beaver Lane.

Residents of those streets will have to make their own arrangements with contractors for snow removal.

“This isn’t something where we said we’re not going to bother plowing, (because) these are private drives with a common easement,” Scozzafava said. “Under town law we cannot go in and maintain these roads.”

All are dead ends, the supervisor said.

“Legally, you can’t go and do it,” Scozzafava said. “They’re private roads.”

The Moriah Town Council voted 4-0 to stop plowing, and letters will be sent to those who live on the affected roads.

The town will continue snow removal on Sherman Park and Hummingbird Way, under state Highway Use Law section 189, because those private roads have become town roads by default.

“If a road has been continuously maintained as a town highway and it meets specifications, you have to continue to maintain it,” Scozzafava said.

Scozzafava said he met with Mountain Lake Services Executive Director Marty Nephew about a Broad Street lot purchase for public parking.

“We need a parking lot,” Scozzafava said. “It solves their problem and our problem.”

The process will continue, he said.

The developmental disabilities group has suggested it purchase a vacant lot by the Port Henry Post Office, next to a small parking lot the town already owns, and combine and pave them for use by agency employees and the public.