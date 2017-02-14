Town will replace blown out streetlights in need of attention

MORIAH – Blown streetlights in Moriah and Port Henry are getting some attention from the Moriah Town Council.

Town Buildings and Grounds Foreman Ed Roberts said he’s been compiling a list at the town’s request.

“I’ve been out and about counting streetlights,” he said at a recent Town Council session. “A lot of streetlights are out. If you see a (town) truck with flashing lights, it’s me.”

Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said Roberts is getting pole numbers for the bad lights.

“We’ll be replacing them,” Scozzafava said. “They cost a lot of money.”

The town pays about $50,000 a year for streetlights, and the village, $20,000, he said. The Village of Port Henry is dissolving on March 31, so those streetlights will become the town’s responsibility.

He said the town will notify National Grid and the State Public Service Commission when the list of blown streetlights is ready.

It’s National Grid’s responsibility to replace the lights that are out, officials said.

The town got a $600,000 federal grant to replace sewer mains in the hamlet of Witherbee, Scozzafava said.

He said they’ll issue a request for proposals for the engineering study for the work, then go to bid for installation.

“We’ll hopefully be out to bid in May,” he said. “There’s still some Orangeburg (very old) pipe in there.”

Orangeburg sewer pipe is wood fibre conduit that’s probably at least 60 years old and prone to crumbling.

Scozzafava said the town is still looking to fill openings on the Board of Assessment Review and the Port Henry/Moriah Fire District #3 Board of Fire Commissioners, and for the fire board they like someone from the Cheever area.

“I didn’t get any inquiries,” the supervisor said. “The phone didn’t ring off the wall.”

Anyone interested in either post should call him at the Town Hall, he said.