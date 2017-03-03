Town will transfer village employees

MORIAH – The Port Henry Village Department of Public Works will be absorbed into the Moriah Town Highway Department on April 1.

The Moriah Town Council recently voted 4 to 1, with Councilor Timothy Garrison opposed, to employ the five full-time DPW crew members after the village dissolves on March 31.

Garrison said he needed more information.

The town will also employ the village clerk following dissolution.

The Joint Wastewater Treatment Plant operator and his assistant, who had been village employees, will transfer to the Town Water and Sewer Department.

Of the five DPW workers, four will go to the Highway Department and one to the Town Buildings and Grounds Department.

Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava also reported that the survey of blown streetlights in the town is complete.

He said Buildings and Grounds Foreman Ed Roberts found 70 lights that were out, and National Grid was notified of pole numbers and locations.

“They’ve (National Grid) been in town for days changing streetlights,” Scozzafava said.

He said the town may be due for a credit on its electric bill for the lights that were out, because the town was still being charged for them.