Town works on new parking

× Expand Photo provided Denise Daly

MORIAH | Members of Moriah Town Council say they’re saddened that former Port Henry village clerk Denise Daly is leaving.

When the village dissolved in March 2017, Daly moved to Town of Moriah as an account clerk.

Daly will leave May 11 and is moving out of state with her family.

“We’re going to miss her,” Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said at a recent meeting. “She has done an outstanding job.”

The board has voted to hire LeeAnn Sprague for the position as a provisional appointment, after conducting interviews, at $15.56 an hour for 35 hours a week.

A Civil Service exam will be held later for the position, and is a requirement. Sprague will start April 16 and work with Daly until she leaves.

The council also issued a resolution of appreciation to Daly for her work.

The town is working on a shared services agreement with Mountain Lake Services for a new public parking lot on Broad Street.

“Parking is desperately needed,” Scozzafava said. “We’re moving along on that.”

He said the town has permission to go on the Mountain Lake lot, which will be merged with an adjacent town-owned lot and paved.

Many Mountain Lake Services employees now park in the public spaces next to the Mt. Moriah Presbyterian Church on Church Street, often taking up all spaces, and the new lot is expected to free up parking for visitors to the downtown.

Scozzafava said the old Village Hall on Main Street in Port Henry, which the town now owns, is being leased to Essex County for offices. The county Soil and Water Conservation District office will move there soon from Westport.

“It’s a busy office, and that will bring more people to the downtown,” he said.

He said the county will pay for upgrades like handicap access at the building.