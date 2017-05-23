Town wraps up two big projects

× Port Henry’s Rice Lane reconstruction project is almost done. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH – The Manhole 13 and Rice Lane reconstruction projects are expected to wrap up very soon, Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava says.

The now-dissolved Village of Port Henry used a $600,000 state grant on Rice Lane, replacing utility lines and storm drains, but overspent by $30,000, Scozzafava said at a recent Moriah Town Council session.

When the village dissolved, the Town of Moriah Town inherited its obligations.

The supervisor said the town will use some of the remaining funds in the village treasury it got after dissolution to pave the street.

“That will complete the project,” Scozzafava said.

On Manhole 13, which replaced faulty sewer mains from there to the Joint Wastewater Treatment Plant, the town will pay $39,000 to project contractor Manfred Construction to finish up.

“That’s pretty much done,” Scozzafava said. “As soon as we get that (pipe slip-lining) we can wrap up this project.”

The town is seeking bids for the pipe lining, using grant funds.

“It’s taken a considerable amount of time to get through,” Scozzafava said.

The east side of Main Street will get new sidewalks, using a $100,000 State Department of Transportation grant.

Concrete will be the material used, and sidewalks replaced from the liquor store at Broad and Main streets back.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to start that project in the summer,” Scozzafava said.

Scozzafava announced the town is seeking applications for the second building code enforcement officer post it has.

William Ball, the former village code officer, declined the job.

“We’ll try to hire someone, at up to $5,000 a year,” Scozzafava said “There’s a lot of issues out there we have to deal with. That position is critical.”

Ball was supposed to deal with enforcement issues, such as trash build-up, while current code officer Richard LaPier would handle permit issuance and inspections.

Scozzafava was authorized by the Town Council to find someone to fill the open position.