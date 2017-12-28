Towns at the ready for tax prepayments

Local tax collectors are preparing to accept early property tax prepayments after an executive order from the governor opened the doors for payments before the federal tax reform bill takes effect Jan. 1, 2018.
PLATTSBURGH — Tax collectors around the county are preparing for early property tax payments.
An executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last Friday has allowed taxpayers around the state to pre-pay their property taxes for 2018 before changes to the federal tax code take effect at the end of the year.
Pre-payment will give homeowners the opportunity to claim the state and local tax deduction, which has been capped at $10,000, on their 2017 taxes.
The Clinton County Treasurer’s Office made tax information available to each town’s tax collector on Thursday morning, effectively allowing those local collectors to begin accepting payments.
“But it’s their decision whether to do that or not,” said County Treasurer Kimberly Davis. “(The executive order) is not a mandate, it’s an option.”
Most Clinton County taxpayers will likely see no effect from filing early, Davis said.
Only a third of total taxpayers in the county itemize, she said, and those people are the only ones who will see an effect:
“My estimation is that it won’t affect the majority of taxpayers in Clinton County,” she said. “It will only affect those with tax bills over $10,000.”
And in order to be eligible to deduct property taxes, the property taxes will have to have been assessed prior to 2018, according to an IRS advisory issued Dec. 27.
Davis asked local homeowners to contact their accountants and tax professionals before filing.
The Essex County Treasurer's Office sent tax warrants to local collectors last week.
CITY AUTHORIZES PAYMENTS
The City of Plattsburgh Common Council at a special session on Wednesday authorized early property tax prepayments through the Finance Office.
Thursday, Dec. 28 is the only day that city taxpayers will be able to prepay their property taxes in person before the Dec. 31 deadline. The Finance Office is closed on Friday due to the holiday.
Both partial and full prepayments will be accepted, officials said.
“It’s not unusual for some of our taxpayers to have local taxes well over $10,000, much less state taxes,” said Mayor Colin Read, who praised the governor for the state action.
“Our Finance Department was fielding calls all week, but the city had no mechanism of facilitating those requests until the governor’s executive order,” Read said.
EXTENDED HOURS
The Town of Plattsburgh will be accepting prepayments, both full and partial, on Thursday afternoon through the weekend.
Hours at the town’s Receiver of Taxes Office have been extended through Saturday.
“Jackie Bellew, who is our receiver of taxes — one of her hallmarks as a public servant is public service,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“The executive order came out very late. In an effort to meet people where they’re at, (Bellew and Deputy Reciever of Taxes Elaine Woods) are offering a few hours on the weekend.”
The office will be open on Dec. 28, noon to 4 p.m.; Dec. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 30, 8 a.m. to noon.
Tax bills in the town will be available online at egov.basny.com/Plattsburgh in the afternoon of Dec. 28.
“We’re not advocating for people to pay or not pay early,” Cashman said. “But with the executive order coming out, the Town of Plattsburgh is taking the position that we want to do our best to accommodate people to the best of our ability.”
TOWNS AT THE READY
Tax collectors in Chazy and Dannemora each said that their towns will also accept prepayments immediately.
The Town of Peru will begin accepting full prepayments tomorrow, Dec. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon.
“We will be accepting partials and installments after Jan. 1,” said Peru Town Clerk/Tax Collector Kathleen Flynn.
Taxpayers can find out how much they owe at gov.basny.com/peru.
Those interested in taking advantage of the governor’s executive order need to act by Dec. 31.
“We do accept payments postmarked through Dec. 31, but that’s a Sunday. If (taxpayers) do want to pay, they’ll need to get the amount due (on Friday) and put it in the mailbox if they can’t visit my office,” Flynn said.
For the first year in recent memory, Chazy taxpayers will also have the option of paying online, said Chazy Town Clerk/Tax Collector Heather Giuliano.
The Chazy Town Clerk’s Office is only open Monday through Thursday, 8:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Taxpayers will need to call 518-846-7544, ext. 2, today to learn more about their property tax bill before the deadline.
Dannemora taxpayers are encouraged to call Town Clerk/Tax Collector Deborah Coryer at 518-492-7541 for information on the amount of property taxes owed.
Coryer said that all partial payments in the Town of Dannemora must be at least 50 percent of the amount due.
“They can only make two payments,” she said.
The Town of Dannemora’s Town Clerk / Tax Collector Office is open Dec. 28 until noon.