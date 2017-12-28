Towns at the ready for tax prepayments

× Expand Local tax collectors are preparing to accept early property tax prepayments after an executive order from the governor opened the doors for payments before the federal tax reform bill takes effect Jan. 1, 2018.

PLATTSBURGH — Tax collectors around the county are preparing for early property tax payments.

An executive order signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last Friday has allowed taxpayers around the state to pre-pay their property taxes for 2018 before changes to the federal tax code take effect at the end of the year.

Pre-payment will give homeowners the opportunity to claim the state and local tax deduction, which has been capped at $10,000, on their 2017 taxes.

The Clinton County Treasurer’s Office made tax information available to each town’s tax collector on Thursday morning, effectively allowing those local collectors to begin accepting payments.

“But it’s their decision whether to do that or not,” said County Treasurer Kimberly Davis. “(The executive order) is not a mandate, it’s an option.”

Most Clinton County taxpayers will likely see no effect from filing early, Davis said.

Only a third of total taxpayers in the county itemize, she said, and those people are the only ones who will see an effect:

“My estimation is that it won’t affect the majority of taxpayers in Clinton County,” she said. “It will only affect those with tax bills over $10,000.”

And in order to be eligible to deduct property taxes, the property taxes will have to have been assessed prior to 2018, according to an IRS advisory issued Dec. 27.

Davis asked local homeowners to contact their accountants and tax professionals before filing.

The Essex County Treasurer's Office sent tax warrants to local collectors last week.

CITY AUTHORIZES PAYMENTS

The City of Plattsburgh Common Council at a special session on Wednesday authorized early property tax prepayments through the Finance Office.

Thursday, Dec. 28 is the only day that city taxpayers will be able to prepay their property taxes in person before the Dec. 31 deadline. The Finance Office is closed on Friday due to the holiday.

Both partial and full prepayments will be accepted, officials said.

“It’s not unusual for some of our taxpayers to have local taxes well over $10,000, much less state taxes,” said Mayor Colin Read, who praised the governor for the state action.

“Our Finance Department was fielding calls all week, but the city had no mechanism of facilitating those requests until the governor’s executive order,” Read said.