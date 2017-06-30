Towns engage in YMCA fundraising race

× Brian Bearor, chief executive officer of the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area, makes an appeal to the Town Board of Chestertown as part of a $120,000 fundraising effort. Photo by Christopher South

CHESTERTOWN — Chestertown has authorized a $3,500 gift to the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area as part of a $120,000 fundraising effort.

Town Supervisor Craig Leggett said while there was a motion made for a $5,000 donation to the YMCA, he was only able to find $3,500 in the budget.

Two days later, at its June 15 meeting, the Horicon Town Board authorized a $5,001 donation to the YMCA in an apparent attempt to one-up its neighbor.

Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson laughed when asked about the contribution, saying he had spoken to Leggett earlier about the donation amount.

When Horicon Councilman Robert Olson made the motion for the resolution authorizing the donation, he included the amount of $5,001 — one dollar more than the Town of Chester planned to donate.

Brian Bearor, chief executive officer of the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area, told the Chester Town Board two families donated a combined $50,000 as a matching grant.

The YMCA needs to raise $50,000 through donations to receive the match.

When contacted on Tuesday, he said the Himoff Family, which donated the former Susie Q Restaurant building to the YMCA, and the Stewart’s/Dake Family had each offered up to $25,000 if the YMCA could raise matching amounts from the community.

“It’s part of our overall goal of raising $120,000,” Bearor said.

The remaining $20,000 would come in the form of grants.

Two thermometer-shaped signs, one at the Adirondack Center and one at the Glens Falls National Bank in Chestertown, would indicate the progress they are making in the campaign.

Bearor said the YMCA offers a literacy program for kids going into first and second grades. He said they have begun the Y Achievers 6 to 8th graders, held after school during school year.

The center is also offering a STEAM program — science, technology engineering, arts and mathematics — in collaboration with the schools.

The center holds a once-a-month teen night during the school year, and will sponsor “Thursday Night Live.”

There are also senior programs, including the Lunch and Learn speaker program, and the center is beginning a movie discussion night.

Bearor said the center is looking at instituting a senior wellness program to include group exercise.

Youth programming is mostly free, and drop-in programs, such as a movie night, are normally $5.

The YMCA Adirondack Center is located at 148 Tannery Pond Rd., Brant Lake. For more information, call (518) 494-4422 or visit glensfallsymca.org/adkcenter.