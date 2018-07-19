Towns have spirit of cooperation for ‘Cruise Nights’

× Expand Photo provided Cars dating from 1920 to 2017 can be seen on display on Main Street in either North Creek or Chestertown this summer, and at the Hub Restaurant in Brant Lake.

CHESTERTOWN | The North Creek Business Alliance and Tri-Lakes Business Alliance decided it’s better to cruise together rather than go solo for their weekly Cruise Nights this summer.

Don Butler, president of the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance, said he and Joel Beaudin from the North Creek alliance got together and came up with a schedule for hosting the weekly car hops.

The North Creek event ran for about four years and was off for two years until Beaudin took over as chairman.

Tri-Lakes hosts the event on the first Friday of the month at the Hub in Brant Lake, and on the third Friday of the month at the Panther Mountain Inn in Chestertown. On the second and fourth Thursday of the month, Cruise Night stops at the lot across from Barvino on Main Street in North Creek.

Butler said the cars, which represent 97 years of car manufacturing, come mostly from the local area.

“Once in a while we pull one out of Glens Falls,” Butler said.

The cars range in vintage from Butler’s own 1920 Ford Model T to a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette, both of which have won trophies.

Winners are selected as a people’s choice, with visitors voting for their favorite automobile. Trophies are awarded for first, second and third place.

The Tri-Lakes Business Alliance has been holding a Cruise Night since the alliance was formed five years ago. Butler said he would “take the blame” for coming up with the idea for the Tri-Lakes area.

He said his Model T was actually purchased by his father in 1958 for $75. Butler and his brother Wes, who owns Village Automotive, restored the car in 1989.

Not all the cars are of the Model T vintage.

“There are custom rods to muscle cars, to European cars, to little cars driven on the wrong side of the road,” Butler said. “We get a good variety - a lot of 50s and 60s cars. It’s just a fun night everyone goes out and relaxes, but the whole idea is to get people into town, going into the restaurants, people who would not normally come out.”

Butler said there would be live music at Panther Mountain Inn and a 50-50 raffle.

EVENT SCHEDULE

The next Cruise Night Car Hop installment is Aug. 3 at the Hub in Brant Lake.

Events will be held at Panther Mountain in Chestertown on July 20 and Aug. 17 beginning around 6 p.m.

Cruise Nights will be in on Main Street in North Creek every other Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. and running July 26, Aug. 9 and 23, and Sept. 13 and 27.

There will be door prizes, games, 50-50 drawing and live music.

The Cruise Nights in North Creek follow the North Creek Farmers Market, which runs every Thursday from 2 to 6 p.m.