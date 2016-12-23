Towns to offer ice skating options

× Expand Photo by John Ryan Peru officials are in the process of placing a park in Sullivan Park. The rink should be completed sometime after New Year’s.

MOOERS FORKS — Ready to ice skate?

Mooers Forks and Peru are in the process of constructing free outdoor skating rinks for the season.

In Mooers Forks, a new ice skating rink will be placed at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in the pavilion.

Supervisor Jeff Menard said the town has been trying to come up with a location to put in a rink for several years, but weren’t successful until the parish offered by the site.

“We wanted to give people something to do during the winter months,” he said. “Now, we finally can.”

The town is currently gathering cost estimates for the rink, as well as plans for maintenance.

The expenses, Menard said, will be covered through donations and the town’s recreation budget.

Town officials are hopeful to get the rink up and running after New Year’s.

PERU

In Peru, Sullivan Park has been tapped as a site.

Last year, Peru officials attempted to put up a rink, but it failed, largely due to the warm weather.

“We thought it would be as simple as making a hole in the ground and filling it with water to freeze,” said Councilman Donald McBrayer. “It’s not that simple, but hopefully we’ll have better luck this time around.”

Peru officials will purchase a liner for about $850. Lumber for the edges, benches and a light are already at the site.

The final steps, McBrayer said, include putting the rink together and freezing the water.

McBrayer said the rink should be completed after New Year’s, and will be maintained by the Peru Youth Commission and town water and sewer department.