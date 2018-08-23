Tractor Supply to host pet adoption, supply drive

TICONDEROGA | Tractor Supply Company in Ticonderoga is hosting pet adoptions, a pet supplies drive and more on Saturday, Aug. 25 as part of “Out Here With Animals,” a month-long event for animals of all kinds and the people who care for them.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members and their dogs, cats, pigs, goats and more are invited to make their way to the Ticonderoga Tractor Supply, located at 9 Commerce Dr., to support local pet adoptions.

“Our team members believe that animals of all kinds are worth celebrating,” said Nichole Hunsdon-Thatcher, manager of the Ticonderoga Tractor Supply. “‘Out Here With Animals’ allows us to do just that by providing us with opportunities to do our part in supporting local animal rescue groups.”

Participating local organizations include Buster Hill Farm. Additionally, customers can support the local animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive, happening all month long.

The store is accepting new, sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to Ticonderoga rescues and shelters.

Along with events that celebrate and support Ticonderoga pets, “Out Here With Animals” will feature a sale on premium products for pets, small animals and livestock, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment.

Customers— and their animals— can enjoy deals on premium brands like Blue Buffalo, Purina Feed, 4health, Wholesomes and more through Aug. 26.

Contact the store at 518-585-6450 for more information or details about participating in the Aug. 25 pet adoption.

For advice on raising pets and other animals, visit TractorSupply.com/KnowHow and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram.

To receive deals and rewards on pet and livestock products, sign up for the Tractor Supply Neighbor’s Club at NeighborsClub.com.