Trades work highlighted at NWCS program

× Expand File photo Trades are in high demand in the Adirondack Park.

CHESTERTOWN | Trying to find a tradesman in the Adirondacks is getting to be more of a challenge than some residents would like.

Coupled with concerns that young people are leaving the area to find work, the Chestertown Rotary Club sponsored a trades and employment opportunities program held at the North Warren Central School on Nov. 30.

Tony Traverni, Chestertown Rotary president, said the club invited representatives from nine separate trades to set up tables at the school and provide information about careers in the trades to students and the public.

“We annually provide scholarships to students, but we haven’t done anything for kids who aren’t going to college,” Traverni said. “One of the members is familiar with the trades, and we said why not invite some people up to talk about apprenticeships.”

The Rotary invited representatives from the plumbers union, electrical workers, masons, carpenters, painters and others to take part in a literal “trade show” for introducing their crafts.

The Rotary also invited two local employers — D.A. Collins Construction and Spectrum — to set up tables. Traverni said the program could draw young people from ages 16 to 30.

“I was talking to some unions, and most people in apprenticeships these days are 25 years old,” Traverni said.

The Trades and Employment Opportunities Program was not intended to be a job fair, and the representatives were not at the school to hire anyone — only to provide information about their trades.

“We thought providing this information would help the area in the long run,” Traverni said. “If you are not retaining young people in the area your economic future is bleak.”

APPRENTICESHIPS ARE AN INVESTMENT IN THE FUTURE

Jeff Kellogg, who was born and raised in North Creek, was a young person who learned a trade, left the area, and returned to his hometown.

Now a business representative with International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 158, Kellogg entered the construction field, stating his career as a welder for Barton’s Mines when they were building Ruby Mountain. He next moved to Albany to work in a quarry, and that is where he started working with Operating Engineers Local 158.