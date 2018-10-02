Traffic light doesn’t work for motorcyclists, say lawmakers

× Expand Photo by DJ Alexander Essex County lawmakers are asking the state Department of Transportation to study a traffic light off the Adirondack Northway they contend poses a danger for motorcyclists.

CHESTERFIELD | Essex County lawmakers are asking the state Department of Transportation to study a traffic light located off the Adirondack Northway they contend poses a danger for motorcyclists.

The four-way light at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 22 off Exit 33 of the Adirondack Northway is not triggered by motorcycles, said Essex Supervisor Ron Jackson.

As such, motorcyclists must either wait indefinitely or run the light, said Jackson, a motorcyclist.

“It’s a bad intersection,” Jackson said on Monday. “There has been a lot of people killed there over the years.”

Jackson said he and Chesterfield Supervisor Gerald Morrow have written letters to the DOT asking them to probe the issue.

“Letters don’t seem to be doing anything,” Jackson said. “Lip service, that’s all you get.”

Morrow said Jackson first alerted him to the issue, which the latter contended was a result of asphalt resurfacing work conducted several years ago that obscured the sensors.

“Motorcycles are so small, sensors will not pick it up,” Morrow said.

A state DOT spokesman told The Sun on Monday they are aware of the issue and will look into it.