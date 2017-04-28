Traffic stop leads to loaded handgun, drugs

× Expand Photo provided Felipe Acevedo, 32, was arrested on Wednesday, April 26 following a traffic stop in Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH — A traffic stop Wednesday on Montcalm Avenue by the Plattsburgh Police Department netted a loaded .25 handgun and narcotics with a street value of $3,000.

After pulling over a vehicle for a traffic infraction, officers observed a passenger sitting on a loaded .25 caliber handgun.

After a brief struggle, Felipe Acevedo, 32, was in custody.

A subsequent search revealed approximately 13 grams of crack cocaine, three grams of cocaine and an undetermined amount of fentanyl with a collective street value of $3,000.

Police charged the Kingston resident with two felonies: One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance, third degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony.

Acevedo, said authorities, appeared before the Hon. John Niles in Plattsburgh City Court and was committed to the Clinton County Jail under $250,000 cash bail or $500,000 bond.

He is scheduled to reappear on a later date.

The driver was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released, authorities said.

Mayor Colin Read said criminals "only sit on loaded guns because they are ready to use them.”

“This most recent arrest demonstrates just how dangerous drug-peddling pushers are becoming to our City,” Read said in a statement. “I am glad the Plattsburgh Police Department is working with the Adirondack Drug Task Force and the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office in this investigation and their continuing effort to curb the sale and distribution of narcotics within our community.”