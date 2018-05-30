Trailer carrying liquid asphalt runs off I-87

LEWIS | A trailer carrying 83,300 gallons of liquid asphalt ran off a portion of the Adirondack Northway late Tuesday, leaving a portion of the southbound lane closed into a second day.

Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish said the rig, operated by Northern Gas Transport of Lindonville, Vermont, went off the road around 8:10 p.m. on the evening of May 29.

Authorities cut the flow of traffic on the southbound side to one lane between exits 33 (Chesterfield/Willsboro) and 32 (Lewis) as they started the investigation.

Jaquish said there were slight leaks which were handled by the DEC spill response team.

“The liquid asphalt is shipped at 390-degrees in an insulated tanker,” Jaquish said. “Today, they are trying to pump the liquid asphalt off into another tanker.”

New York State Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. The driver, whose name has not been released, was injured at the scene and transported to the UVM Health Network CVPH Hospital in Plattsburgh.

Check back here for more details as they become available.