Trans vet speaks out at Plattsburgh Pride

Over 100 people gathered at Trinity Park last Saturday for the second annual Adirondack Pride Parade. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Diana Patton served in the U.S. Navy for over three years.

During that time, she was a hull technician, responsible for shipboard maintenance.

She was also a man.

Two months ago, President Donald Trump instructed the U.S. Defense Department to stop recruiting transgender people for the military.

Patton spoke at last Saturday’s Plattsburgh Pride rally, expressing her opposition to President Trump’s directive.

“This is what a transgender veteran looks like,” she said. “I served with honor and dignity.”

Patton was honorably discharged for post traumatic stress disorder.

Nine months later, at the age of 35, she sought out hormone therapy and began her transition.

Though she transitioned later in life, she had known that something wasn’t right while living as a man.

“I knew something was wrong,” Patton said. “And like many others, I gravitated toward a hyper-masculine field.”

Somewhere between 1,320 and 6,630 transgender service members are in active duty military, according to a 2016 report by the RAND Corporation. Between 830 and 4,160 members are in the reserves.

“We live and stand tall for our country, even if they don’t always stand for us,” she said.

“We need to achieve equality of all of our citizens. The constitution is for all of us.”

Over 100 people from all around the North Country convened in downtown Plattsburgh for the Plattsburgh Pride rally on Sept. 30.

Under a sunny sky, a gentle breeze ushering in a brisk chill, a laundry list of local and state lawmakers made an appearance — including a representative of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office and three of six Democratic candidates in the race for New York’s 21st Congressional District: Emily Martz, Patrick Nelson and Katie Wilson.

Each in turn called for acceptance and unity within the community.

“Let’s live in an inclusive society, not a divisive one,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay).

Meanwhile, a child in a handmade rainbow onesie repeatedly ran toward the stage — her smile growing larger each time her mother snatched her from before the microphone and brought her back to the crowd.