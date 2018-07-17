Transit company to expand at Plattsburgh International Airport

× Expand Ostrowski, Adam (ESD) Vapor Stone Rail Systems, a division of Wabtec Corporation, plans to expand its operations and create 52 new jobs in the Town of Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH | The expansion of a train and subway door manufacturer is expected to bring 52 jobs to the region.

Vapor Stone Rail Systems, a division of Wabtec Corporation, plans to expand its operations at the Plattsburgh International Airport.

The company will lease 60,000-square-feet of manufacturing and warehouse space adjacent to the airport facility, according to the governor’s office, who made the announcement last week.

Vapor Stone will invest nearly $2.5 million in machinery, relocation expenses and employee training to fit the facility, which is currently under construction as part of the airport’s ongoing effort to upgrade and modernize the facilities.

The project is supported through a public-private partnership between the state Department of Transportation and Development Corporation.

The state’s economic development arm, Empire State Development, will provide up to $700,000 in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits to support the creation of the new full-time jobs.

The company plans to also retain its current Plattsburgh-based workforce of nearly 100 employees.

The state has committed a total of $38 million for the sweeping upgrades designed to transform the facility into a regional hub to support the growing transportation equipment and aerospace industry in the region.

The project has included flightline, concession and infrastructure improvements, as well as the construction of a new U.S. Customs Facility designed to expedite future international flights and the demolition of eight on-site buildings.

The total project, which will support more than 800 construction jobs, is expected to be completed by this fall, according to the governor’s office.

“The Plattsburgh International Airport is quickly becoming a 21st century transit hub, transforming the way residents and visitors travel while fostering new business opportunities throughout the region,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a statement. “I commend Vapor Stone Rail Systems for not only investing in the expansion of its North Country facility, but for investing in employee training that will help provide the hard-working men and women of this region good-paying jobs for years to come.”

Vapor Stone also produces air conditioning system accessories for commuter and passenger trains.

Wabtec and its Vapor Stone division were one of the first transportation equipment companies the North Country Chamber of Commerce attracted to Plattsburgh about 20 years ago and the first major industry to locate at the former U.S. Air Force Base, said President Garry Douglas.

“Now, with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo, particularly his major investment in Plattsburgh International Airport, we are securing a major expansion of this world class operation here and further reinforcing our cluster of transportation equipment and aerospace companies, now numbering more than 50,” Douglas said in a statement.