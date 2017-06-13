Transit officials to craft paratransit replacement plan

× Plattsburgh resident and North Country Center for Independence Board Member Patty King addresses the Clinton County Transportation Committee at a public meeting last week. The county is currently weighing changes to its paratransit services, prompting outcry from disabilities advocates like King, who disagree with the proposed changes. Legislator Robert Timmons (Area 7), Clinton County Public Transit Director James Bosley and County Administrator Michael Zurlo look on. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — County lawmakers have directed Clinton County Public Transit (CCPT) Director James Bosley to construct a written plan outlining proposed changes to the county’s paratransit system.

Due to an uptick in activity that officials say is unsustainable without significant investments, Clinton County is considering eliminating their paratransit transport bus service and replacing it with an on-demand option that will see buses deviating from their regular routes in order to accommodate disabled passengers.

But an exact replacement plan still needs to be hammered out.

‘VIGOROUSLY OPPOSED’

Exploring those alternatives has proved controversial.

A handful of residents and disability advocates voiced their concerns at the Clinton County Transportation Committee meeting on Monday.

“We vigorously oppose this plan,” said North Country Center for Independence Director Robert Poulin.

Poulin said that the county’s deviation plan would violate the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and said that his organization may take legal action if it’s implemented:

“We are in contact with a disability rights attorney,” Poulin told legislators. “We intend to fight. We intend to do what we want to do, even if that means legal action. We don’t want to do that, but we will if we need to.

“Getting rid of paratransit is not the answer.”

Bosley refuted Poulin’s claim that the deviation service would be in violation of the ADA, noting that feedback from the state Department of Transportation had been positive:

“What we’re proposing is not in violation,” he said.

Poulin called for county lawmakers to release a written deviation service plan to the public.

× Head of the Clinton County Transportation Committee and Area 7 Legislator Robert Timmons listens as Debra Buell, a disabilities advocate, lays out her concerns about the proposed changes to the county paratransit system. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

‘NOTHING FINAL’

Legislator Robert Timmons (Area 7) said the meeting was meant to gauge whether the county would even pursue a written plan, and that nothing was currently finalized.

“What we’re looking to do is see if the legislature is interested in finalizing a plan,” he said. “It’s not a perfect system, but financially, if it works, it makes sense.”

Officials are planning to kickstart a pilot program to test the new system, according to Timmons, which will run anywhere from 4-6 months later this year.

“The goal is to find a solution that’s sustainable,” said Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4). “There will be inconvenience, but in the long run this will allow Clinton County to have an affordable public transit system that works well for everyone.”

‘MUST ACCOMMODATE EVERYONE’

One resident, Patty King, said that legislators weren’t doing enough to accommodate everyone:

“I realize that you’re trying to act in good interest of as many citizens as you can,” said King. “But in this instance, this is not adequate.”

King accused Bosley and County Planner Rodney Brown of presenting convenient — but false — information to county officials in an effort to push through the deviation service plan:

“They’re giving (the legislature) their truth, and they’re seeking to implement whatever is easiest,” King said.

“Do not adopt this plan without adequate consideration.”

“If we could keep things the way they are, we would. That would be easiest,” Bosley replied. “But keeping things the way they are would pose a major threat to the bus system. (Paratransit) is contributing significantly to the financial issues of the public transit system.”

× Disabilities Advocate Debra Buell speaks before the Clinton County Transportation Committee about the county’s proposed changes to the paratransit system. County officials will seek to finalize a plan for a new deviation system and kickstart a pilot program to test it out later this year. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

Disabilities advocate Debra Buell accused the county of favoring the elderly over the disabled with their public transit plan:

“The rural zone service serves, primarily, the elderly — who ride for free,” said Buell. “How is that more profitable than (paratransit)? This county has a history of going above and beyond and favoring a program for the elderly.”

Buell called for the county to perhaps eliminate or pare down their rural zone services in favor of keeping the city’s paratransit services.

“We’re not being negatively impacted by going ‘above and beyond,’” Bosley replied.

As for the county’s alleged favoritism: “It’s just not accurate,” he said.

“If the rural zone were eliminated, it would not free up enough funding for paratransit,” Bosley added.

INPUT ENCOURAGED

Amy Kretser, Executive Director of the North Association for the Visually Impaired, cautioned lawmakers to consider the needs of disabled residents as they move forward.

“They rely on paratransit, it’s an important service,” said Kretser. “We need to make sure that (the new plan) is equal, not just a little bit more inconvenient.”

Kretser asked that her organization, and other disability advocates, have a seat at the table as the county weighs changes to paratransit.

“As you move forward, let us be a part of this plan,” she said.

“We don’t need to be putting up more barriers for those that already face them.”

“This is not the final product,” said Legislator Harry McManus (Ward 1). “We have a fiduciary responsibility to explore alternatives, and we’re going to do that.”

“Input that we get is being incorporated in plans as we develop them,” said Bosley.

Anyone who has concerns about the proposed paratransit changes, or would like more information about the effects it may have on everyday service, are asked to call CCPT Director James Bosley at 565-4713.