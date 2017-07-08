Transition nearing an end at Inter-Lakes Health

TICONDEROGA – Workers at Moses-Ludington Hospital and Heritage Commons nursing home are getting layoff notices, but only because they will have new employers this fall.

Elizabethtown Community Hospital is taking over Moses-Ludington Hospital, while Post Acute Partners of New York City will assume ownership of the nursing home, both owned and operated until now by Inter-Lakes Health, and employees will transition to their new employment with those entities.

Inter-Lakes Health President John Remillard said notices went out to 220 employees of the healthcare provider.

“You need to give 90 days notice,” he said. “That is required by the New York WARN Act. Because of the transformation plan, we technically meet the terms of the act.”

The New York State Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires businesses to give early warning of closing and layoffs.

“To mitigate the impact of the wording, I’m holding town meetings (with workers),” Remillard said. “I want to assure the staff that they’ll be hired by either ECH or the new owner of the nursing home.”

He said the two new employers have pledged to match the existing salaries as much as possible.

“It’s major step in the transformation plan we’ve been talking about for two years,” he said.

The estimated date for the change to happen at the nursing home is Oct. 1, and at the hospital, Oct. 15.

The WARN Act letter that went out says, in part: “The sale of assets of Inter-Lakes is considered a plant closing or mass layoff under the NY WARN Act and as such it will permanently affect your employment with Inter-Lakes.

“Post Acute Partners will purchase the assets of the nursing home and will continue to operate the nursing home. The hospital will be transformed to become a department of ECH, providing a wide range of ambulatory care services, including 24/7 emergency services.”

ECH is affiliated with University of Vermont Health Network, and a $9.1 million interior rebuilding of Moses-Ludington Hospital is underway in which every department in the hospital will be revamped, with a new emergency department, x-ray and laboratory facilities.

Remillard and Dr. Jeffrey Rubin, co-chief executive officer of Post Acute Partners, issued a joint letter to workers outlining how they will become employees of the new owners.

The letter said group presentations will be given at the hospital and nursing home, and employees will be given a description of their new position, title, pay and hours, along with an application.

The application must be completed, and after passing a background check and drug screening, they will be hired, the letter says.