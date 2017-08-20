Transportation cluster coordinator named

PLATTSBURGH | The North Country Chamber of Commerce has announced the appointment of Danielle Johnson as the first Director of the North American Center of Excellence for Transportation Equipment (NAmTrans).

NAmTrans is designed to organize and serve the large and growing cluster of transportation equipment and aerospace companies across the seven county North Country region.

The cluster currently features more than 30 companies employing 8,100 people.

NAmTrans will be developing and implementing a number of direct support services for cluster companies, including workforce training and recruitment, supply chain efficiencies, procurement and contracting, government affairs support and the sharing of best practices and solutions.

Clusters are a key element in 21st century manufacturing and economic development, with companies looking to be near other companies like them in order to take advantage of shared workforce needs and supply chains, among other advantages.

“We formed NAmTrans two years ago as a subsidiary of the Chamber and have been working steadily to develop its mission and to secure resources to fully launch the project,” said Garry Douglas, chamber president.

“With recent funding provided by the USDA and by state Sen. Betty Little, we are pleased to be able to employ the project’s first full-time director, and we are especially pleased to be able to promote from within, tapping the proven ability and leadership of Danielle Johnson to really take NAmTrans forward.”

Johnson, a Malone native, has served in the Economic Development Department at the North Country Chamber since early 2014, coordinating the Chamber’s workforce training and small business programs while also directly assisting in all of the Chamber’s economic development activities.

She graduated cum laude from SUNY Plattsburgh with a Bachelor’s degree in public relations, and is currently nearing completion of her Master’s degree through SUNY Empire State College in Community and economic development with a concentration in workforce development.

Johnson also chairs and administers the Clinton, Franklin, Essex Chapter of SCORE, bringing state and national recognition to the program for excellence.