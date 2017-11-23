Trash site shutting down

× The Crown Point Town Solid Waste Transfer Station on Middle Road will cease operations after Nov. 30, due to a contract dispute with the commercial operator, Casella Waste Systems. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

CROWN POINT | It was only open a day-and-a-half weekly, but now the Crown Point Town Solid Waste Transfer Station is closing entirely.

The town-owned site will cease operations forever after Thursday, Nov. 30, Town Supervisor Charles Harrington said.

Casella Waste Systems had been running the Crown Point Transfer Station at 350 Middle Road in Crown Point.

The decision to shut down was made by the Crown Point Town Council at its November meeting, the supervisor said, as the result of a contract dispute.

“For over 16 years the transfer site has been leased by a commercial waste hauler,” Harrington said. “The decision to close was determined as a result of changes in (Casella’s) contract language which would have transferred additional financial and operational responsibilities to the patrons and town.”

People who opt to continue to transport their own waste and recyclables will be able to utilize both the Town of Ticonderoga and Town of Moriah facilities, Harrington said.

“Many Crown Point citizens already utilize these sites, and have as a result realized significant reductions in fees,” Harrington said. “The board regrets any inconveniences in regards to this decision.”

The Town of Moriah transfer site is located on Joyce Road, phone 518-942-3072, and the Town of Ticonderoga’s transfer site is on the Vineyard Road, phone 518-585-6677.

Both of these sites are operational at least five days a week with standard hours of operation, while the Crown Point site was open one and one-half days a week, Harrington said.

Ticonderoga charges 15 cents a pound for disposal, while Moriah sells stickers at town offices for $2.50 for each 30 gallon bag.

The Ticonderoga transfer station is open Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while Moriah is Tuesday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.